Kylie Jenner crouches low to show off legs in thigh-skimming dress and boots

Kylie Jenner is back to business after giving birth to a baby boy back in February, and with a new BatmanXKylie Cosmetics collab coming, The Kardashians star has become a lot more visible on social media.

Earlier today, Kylie made sure to show off a colorful assortment of Batman masks and even posed with fake superhero abs to play up the new makeup collaboration.

But soon after, she changed into an even hotter outfit and then took the time to crouch down for a selfie.

While wearing a very short black dress and calf-length boots, Kylie squatted down, causing her dress to come up even higher, showing off her legs from the top of her thigh to just below her knees where her boots stopped.

Her left hand loosely held onto her black grommeted handbag, which sat on the floor in front of her. Her right hand held her camera up to take the photo as a set of silver bands circled her wrist.

Kylie’s nails, flawless as usual, were filed to long stilettos and featured a french manicure. Her hair, as seen earlier in the day as she showed off how healthy it was, fell straight with cute, wispy bangs.

Kylie Jenner poses with plastic abs

Yes, we’ve all heard jokes about the Kardashians being plastic but earlier today, Kylie Jenner really did pose with plastic abs.

They’re part of the props for her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics Batman collaboration. She also showed off a set of Batman masks in several different colors, as well as an eyeshadow look that would impress Bruce Wayne.

Just days ago, Kylie revealed that her Batman collection would be dropping on October 19.

Kylie Jenner has been on a hair journey

In addition to promoting her Batman-inspired makeup collection for Kylie Cosmetics and her amazing legs, Kylie Jenner also took some time out to share her hair journey with fans.

Revealing that she’s been focusing on hair health for a year now, the reality TV star showed off her glossy dark brown tresses and it’s fair to say that her mane looks fantastic and thick.

There’s no need to keep covering her head with wigs now as Kylie’s hair is enviable and it’s pretty clear that she put a lot of effort into getting it that way.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.