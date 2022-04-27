Kylie Jenner claims in court that Blac Chyna attacked Tyga with a knife

Kylie Jenner testifies in Blac Chyna lawsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The tea from the Blac Chyna/KarJenner trial is piping hot, and Monsters and Critics has it all.

After a 2017 lawsuit against certain Jenner and Kardashian family members, Blac Chyna is finally having her day in court. Tyga’s baby mama is seeking 9-figures for the financial damage she claims she suffered at the hands of the KarJenners.

The latest development in the lawsuit was Kylie Jenner taking the stand. Kylie claimed that Tyga told her Blac Chyna attacked him with a knife when she was under the influence.

Kylie’s testimony was the latest of a crazy week of events; Kris also made allegations of violence against Chyna.

Kylie Jenner testifies that Blac Chyna attacked Tyga with a knife

A week after her mother, Kris Jenner took the stand, it was Kylie’s turn to testify.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, who dated rapper Tyga shortly after Chyna, had a lot to say about her ex’s baby mama. She also happens to be her brother’s baby mama.

TMZ reported that Kylie took the stand on Monday and claimed that Tyga showed her a six-inch scar on his arm. She alleged that Tyga said the scar resulted from Chyna’s angry knife attack under the influence.

Last week, Kris Jenner also suggested that Chyna was violent. Kris said that Chyna had put a gun against Rob’s head. The momager later elaborated that Chyna tried to murder Rob.

Kylie expressed a feeling that Chyna disliked Kylie for dating her baby daddy, Tyga. She said, “I just felt maybe me dating the father of her child had something to do with it.” She also responded, “maybe,” when asked if Chyna dated Rob out of spite.

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian/Jenners

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, has a daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian. She used to have an E! Network reality television show called Rob and Chyna, which followed the new lovers. The show came to an abrupt end when she broke up with Rob.

Chyna believes that the Kardashians, who have close connections at E!, destroyed her reality show with Rob Kardashian.

Chyna is suing the reality TV show family for a $100 million lawsuit for past and future earnings. Things got off to a rocky start when her mother, Tokyo Toni, was banned from the courtroom at the Kardashian attorney’s request. After, sources claimed she threatened the judge.

So far, Chyna, Kris, and now Kylie have taken the stand.