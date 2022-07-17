Kylie Jenner channels Kim Kardashian in curve-hugging black bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channels her inner Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner is feeling herself and her post-baby weight loss as the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is in the midst of a social media posting spree.

She flaunted her tiny waist in a skintight black ensemble that highlighted her endless curves. During Kylie’s last weight update, she revealed she lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained during her recent pregnancy. She also shared that she was committed to fitness and posted workout videos.

Kylie’s latest share appeared on TikTok, where she has been making videos solo and with her daughter Stormi.

Her newest video, however, was all about Kylie as the reality TV star prepared to go out but admired her reflection first. Kylie turned around while maintaining a steady camera and offering different views of her curves.

The Kardashians star wore a skintight bodysuit complete with black gloves and boots as she recorded herself in the mirror. She carried her phone in one hand to record and held a handbag in the other.

Kylie sported her hair in a low bun, which allowed her massive gold earrings to have a moment.

Kylie Jenner in black bodysuit is ‘giving Kim K.’

Kylie wore a bodysuit that resembled the built-in shoes Balenciaga pieces that Kim Kardashian often wore in the past.

Kylie apparently realized the comparisons would come because she wrote in the caption, “its giving kim k.”

Kylie rotated in a circle, and hit her angles in the quick video while the Frank Ocean song Super Rich Kids played in the background of the six-second TikTok. The clip enjoyed immense popularity, with 2.6 million likes.

Kylie Jenner is looking to have fun after pregnancy

On Monday, a trailer for Season 2 of the Hulu series The Kardashians dropped. The Season 1 finale happened last month, but in the KarJenner world, a lot could take place in one month. The trailer followed the ladies on their milestones of the moment, which included Kendall Jenner’s modeling career success, Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian marriage to Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, and Khloe Kardashian’s search for love.

Kylie also appeared in the trailer while she was pregnant with her son who was born February 2, 2022. An excited Kris Jenner revealed Kylie would be giving birth to her 11th grandchild. Since filming took place over the span of several months, the trailer also showed Kylie post pregnancy, as she declared she wanted to enjoy a night on the town.

Apparently, Kylie meant what she said in the trailer because the mother-of-two has been photographed out on the town and documented her fun on social media. She and Travis also enjoyed a date night at one of her favorite restaurants, Craig’s, as the parents dressed in their designer attire and enjoyed pricey eats.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres in September.