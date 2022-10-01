Kylie Jenner braless in plunging minidress for Coperni

Kylie Jenner serves looks for Coperni during Paris Fashion Week in a head-turning blue minidress. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner served another delectable look during Paris Fashion Week with a blue minidress for Coperni.

The 25-year-old mogul has made headlines all week as the representative for the Kardashian-Jenner clan at this month’s Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie hasn’t disappointed with stylists and makeup artists in tow, keeping her looking her best at all times.

Kylie’s latest showstopper was at the Coperni show.

The mother-of-two opted for another skintight dress with a plunging neckline, and she turned heads and commanded attention.

Kylie shared the looks with her 369 million Instagram followers, where she received likes and comments for her share.

Kylie Jenner in blue minidress turns heads at Coperni

Kylie’s gown featured blue and black floral designs with black spaghetti straps holding the garment in place.

Kylie wore her dark brown locks down and straight, something she hadn’t done at previous events. Her long waves featured a side part which cascaded to her waist in the front, with the other side falling down her back.

Kylie struck a pose in her hotel elevator, the background for a few impromptu photoshoots this week.

She also debuted light eyebrows, another departure from her dark brows.

Kylie carried a matching bag and wore sunglasses which she removed inside the venue.

Kylie let the photos do the talking for the beautiful shots, offering a blue heart as the caption.

She rocked her signature dark and over-lined lip with a slightly smokey eye.

While Kylie’s Coperni look was certainly a treat, Bella Hadid truly stole the show.

Bella Hadid dress sprayed on at Coperni show

Coperni is the Parisian fashion label of designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant. Vogue reported that the designers addressed the new collection in a preview on Zoom, where they discussed the exciting upcoming Coperni show.

Arnaud revealed, “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past.” Sébastien added, “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too.”

And the designers weren’t kidding.

Bella Hadid stunned onlookers at the Coperni show during Paris Fashion Week as artists sprayed on her dress, marking a career first for the catwalk star.

Kylie sat in the front row to watch the show unfold, with chilling music in the background.

British Vogue captured the moment as Bella, the live mannequin, was painted on the catwalk with white.

The caption read, “It wouldn’t be #ParisFashionWeek without a major gasp moment – and the @Coperni SS23 show concluded in the most spectacular fashion with #BellaHadid acting as a human mannequin for a spray-on dress that was fashioned before the audience’s eyes. Click the link in bio for how they achieved the look.”

Tres impressionante!

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.