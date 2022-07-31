Kylie Jenner braless in a silky slip dress shows off incredible curves

Kylie Jenner sizzles in a barely-there silk dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner has been sharing a lot more of her life in the months after giving birth to her second child, a son, whose name she still has not revealed to her fans.

The Kardashians star recently shared photos of herself waking up in the morning. And now, she’s gone even farther with the same photoset, this time sharing a string of photos of herself as she sits up on the edge of her bed and gives a good stretch.

In the new photos, Kylie is wearing the same silk nightie as before but with a different view. Sitting up on her bed, the 24-year-old mom of two has one hand up over her head and the other caressing her hair as she shows off her shapely hourglass figure.

Braless for the photos, Kylie’s curves are on full display and her waist is absolutely tiny just five months after giving birth.

There are five photos in the set, with the first showing off her figure the most clearly. Other photos also feature the reality star sitting on her bed, which is fitted with a white duvet, her neon sign displayed behind her head. In the second, she has one knee lifted up and rests her chin on the opposite hand. In the third, Kylie leans slightly back with both hands in her hair.

In the fourth photo, Kylie looks away from the camera with one knee up again, and her foot resting on the edge of the bed. The fifth and final is a closer up version of the fourth but with her looking directly into the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the photo share, “nothing like a girl with a leo sun” and clearly, her 362 million followers are impressed as the photos have already racked up more than 6.4 million likes in less than a day.

Other photos from this set, including one where Kylie Jenner’s leg scar is visible, can be seen here.

Kylie Jenner shows off as she wakes up. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is dealing with a new round of pregnancy rumors

Kylie Jenner has definitely been showing off her slender figure more lately than she has in months but that hasn’t stopped The Kardashians fans from speculating on the current status of her uterus.

And to be fair, the latest round of pregnancy rumors are sort of Kylie’s fault. After all, she’s the one that left that suspicious comment on one of Travis Scott’s photos.

Still, Kylie and Scott’s second child, a boy, still hasn’t been introduced to the world. Initially, we learned that they were going to call him Wolf but it didn’t take long for Kylie to correct fans, telling them that they renamed him because Wolf just wasn’t a good fit.

The Kardashians fans think they figured out Kylie’s son’s name

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner loves to play games with her fans, leaving clues about things that are going on in her life. So when it comes to her new baby boy, it wouldn’t be surprising if she has been dropping hints about his name all this time.

That’s exactly what The Kardashians fans think has happened after Kylie showed off a video on TikTok that started out with her walking to the garden and her son’s leg on the screen.

The camera then panned out to show off Kylie’s garden, with images of her incredible herb garden, flowers, tomatoes and more. And while much of it was labeled, the only label that was clearly visible was one that said “Sage.”

That was enough for Kardashian fans to run with and now, they think that maybe Kylie and Travis have named their 5-month-old son Sage. We’ll have to wait and see when they finally share his name with everyone.

Season 2 of The Kardashians will premiere on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.