Kylie Jenner arches back in bikini ocean float

Kylie Jenner close up. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is arching her back while in a tiny bikini as she bobs around the ocean on a kayak. The 24-year-old makeup mogul has been making swimwear headlines galore this month as she finally shared her post-baby body, this after welcoming her second child in February.

Posting for her 336 million Instagram followers last weekend, the billionaire flaunted her sensational figure as she soaked up the sun, also reminding fans that she only hits up scenic vacation spots.

Kylie Jenner sizzles in bikini video

Kylie, who has revealed she gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy and is now down 40 pounds, sizzled as she arched her back on the water, bronzing her body and throwing back her head as she revealed her hair to be wet.

Fans didn’t see the reality star close up, but they definitely caught her shapely legs and flat stomach. The mom of two has not announced the name of her son, initially named Wolf, although Kylie changed her mind. She shares her second child with rapper Travis Scott, also father to 2018-born daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie gave no clue as to where she was, although fans do know she was in Turks and Caicos for Mother’s Day.

Fans are still wondering about Kylie and Travis’ choice of beby name. On March 21, the Kylie Skin founder told fans: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore.”

she added: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” The star has since made headlines for putting on a romantic display with Scott in sunset beach snaps, with sources at Hollywood Life saying Coffee Bean rapper Travis went all out for Mother’s Day.

Kylie Jenner getting closer than ever to Travis Scott?

“Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” an insider said. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”

“Travis did not hold back any stops when it came to making sure that this getaway was super meaningful and that she is going to have the best Mother’s Day ever. As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon,” they added.