Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou want to be your ‘favorite’ as they strike poses

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou reunite for Kylie’s TikTok. Pic credit: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Kylie Jenner reunited with her longtime best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, and the two recorded themselves admiring their reflections and posing for the camera.

Kylie chose TikTok as the platform for her latest share, a service she has been using more often.

The ladies opted for a filter that exaggerated their already prominent lips, adding dark lip liner to their plump outs.

The video was set to Ciara’s song Favorite. The clip featured the girls showing off their outfits and striking various poses before Kylie got close to Stassie and continued to hit her angles.

Kylie is no stranger to posing for the camera with music in the background. In fact, most of her social media posts consist of her making faces with background music and showing off outfits.

And while the content may not be riveting to everyone, it works for her as she has amassed quite a following on social media.

Kylie and Stassie want to be your ‘favorite’

Kylie wore her dark extensions in loose waves, likely because of her glam team. She wore a black short sleeve crop top and olive green bottoms.

Stassie rocked a black spaghetti string crop top and denim jeans. She wore her hair similarly to Kylie’s but in a lighter shade and with a metallic chrome handbag.

The simple video earned 16.8 million views from fans curious about Kylie’s life.

The ladies wore matching blinged-out timepieces with silver rhinestones.

Kylie released a collaboration with Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie Cosmetics is the reality tv star’s brand, which she promotes solely on social media with posts and videos. She has collaborated on palettes with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

Kylie was excited to reveal another release featuring the longtime friends, dubbed Stassie x Kylie.

Kylie shared a video of the two caking their faces and told stories of their lives as teenagers.

According to Kylie, when she met Stassie, she always wore colorful eyeliner. Kylie took inspiration from this tidbit and used it to create her latest collab.

Stassie and Kylie place great importance on friends. In an interview with Bustle, Stassie revealed a fractured family life and explained, “My friends have always been my rock,” adding, “My friends are my family that I was able to choose.”

Don’t expect Stassie and Kylie to end their friendship. Stassie shared, “We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.