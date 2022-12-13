Kylie and Kendall Jenner poke fun at Lisa Rinna’s shady RHOBH moment

Kendall Jenner took to TikTok to weigh in on tequila-gate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It’s “all love” for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna in the Kardashian-Jenner house.

Over the weekend, Kendall and Kylie Jenner jokingly weighed in on the feud between the RHOBH co-stars, reenacting an infamous fight between Lisa and Kathy on Kendall’s TikTok.

The sisters are currently enjoying the snowy landscapes of Aspen, Colorado, where they also recently stopped in at celebrity hotspot Kemo Sabe, a cowboy hat store slash bar. It’s the very same Kemo Sabe where, on a Season 12 episode of RHOBH, Lisa upset her co-star by ordering her “friend” Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila over Kathy’s own brand, Casa Del Sol.

Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 25, recreated the infamous scene on the supermodel’s TikTok. Kendall filmed a bartender pouring two glasses of 818, then turned the camera on herself and Kylie as they took a sip.

Kendall added the audio from the original RHOBH episode, in which Lisa can be heard saying of 818 Tequila, “I just haven’t tried it.”

“Come on,” replies Kathy, adding, “I cannot f**king believe what she just said.”

Kendall’s TikTok ended with a slow zoom-in on two bottles behind the bar. The bottle of 818 had been labeled Kendall’s tequila, while the Casa Del Sol read Kathy’s tequila.

“All love for kathy and lisa,” the model captioned her post.

Jenners weigh in on RHOBH tequila drama

Both Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna have strong ties to the Kardashian fam. Lisa and matriarch Kris Jenner, 67, have reportedly been friends for years.

But after the tequila-gate drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kris showed support for Kathy on Instagram, trading pink heart emojis in the socialite’s comments section.

On TikTok, though they gently poked fun at the drama, Kendall and Kylie were careful not to take sides, reiterating in the caption that it’s “all love” for both Lisa and Kathy.

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton feud

Former friends and RHOBH co-stars Lisa and Kathy have been at odds ever since the cast’s trip to Aspen last February, where Lisa also accused the socialite of having a psychotic break and of making negative comments about their fellow Housewives, including her half-sister Kyle Richards.

Lisa later acknowledged that she had set Kathy off by ordering 818 Tequila instead of Casa Del Sol.

The two are still on rocky ground, but this tide may be shifting they were seated next to each other at last week’s People’s Choice Awards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.