Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen has spoken out amid an “incredibly painful” Season 8 and after Natalya Scudder exited the show.

The past two episodes saw Kyle coming for Max Salvador and Natalya after a crew drunken night out.

Although Natalya definitely shouldn’t have butted in, Kyle took things way too far, which resulted in Natalya finally leaving after a lot of back-and-forth drama with her boyfriend, AJ.

Kyle took a brief social media break amid this chaos but returned to share a message to fans about what he’s been going through during and since the season.

He shared several slides with writing on them to speak his truth, kicking it off by letting people know each day is still challenging for Kyle.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“This season has been incredibly painful to watch and relieve. I have had to drag myself out of bed each day during these months just to get by,” he shared in part of one slide.

The stew continued to reveal he has not only received death threats but had people tell him to kill himself, as well as homophobic slurs, all while he asked for some “understanding and respect.”

Kyle Viljoen speaks out amid ‘incredibly painful’ Below Deck Med Season 8 and Natalya Scudder exit

In the next slide on his Instagram Post, Kyle reminded people he is human.

“I have no idea when it became so right to bash people on and offline for the sake of a reaction. I have been so isolated from individuals in my own community,” Kyle wrote before saying he had strong family support to help him.

Despite his feelings about all the hate coming his way, Kyle understands his behavior on the show can bring out frustration or trigger some people. It happens to him, too, when watching movies or television.

“However I understand just that -it’s a show and it’s a movie and it shod not involve you or affect you in any way. If anything I myself am PHYSICALLY gone through it then and going through it a year later, now! -especially of you getting a quarter of the story,” he expressed.

Kyle admitted to being in therapy and on medication until he suffered his health scare this fall that landed him in the hospital. The Bravo personality suffers from Steve Johnson Syndrome.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle nearly lost his life amid his medical crisis.

Although grateful for his fiance, Dr. Zachary Riley, it was challenging for Kyle, with people saying his health issue was karma for his behavior and actions. Kyle was simply just trying to survive mentally and physically.

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen opens up more about Season 8 drama

“I have had it all, and I feel like there is still not enough, what I can say is you are going to see me going through more difficult situations this season, and hell, I am exhausted,” Kyle shared.

The stew explained the self-hate he felt was real, and so was the mental deterioration in the workplace. Kyle hopes there is some light and that perhaps all of this can be a teachable moment.

“All I want is a chance to grow, so I ask, grow with me and journey with me as I navigate my path to mental healing,” he stated before adding he wants people to follow him on his new hobbies like podcasting and planning his wedding to Zachary.

Kyle intends to keep working on making his dream of being on television screens come true. He also wants to tell real stories that matter and laugh with people.

“I don’t write this for sympathy or empathy but I share this for hope- hope for myself and those others who don’t have the platform to get the love and inspiration that most of you graciously gift me,” was the end of Kyle’s message.

Wow, that was certainly a lot from Kyle Viljoen speaking out amid the drama he brought to Below Deck Med Season 8.

Natalya Scudder has left, and Kyle’s job hangs in the balance, so it will be interesting to see how the rest of this season plays out.

What do you think of Kyle’s message?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.