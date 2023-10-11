Kyle Viljoen returned to Below Deck Med this week after missing the first charter and two episodes due to visa issues.

In true Kyle fashion, he came in ready to work and ready to stir things up.

The stew hasn’t earned the best reviews from Below Deck Med fans since his debut on the show in Season 7.

Not much has changed with Kyle or viewers’ thoughts on him, causing Twitter to drag him after watching his first episode back.

Kyle did little to keep the haters at bay when he was in Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo’s ears as their feud exploded.

That reason and more had social media blasting Kyle, and he just returned to the small screen.

Kyle Viljoen dragged after Below Deck Med return

“I don’t understand why Kyle is back when he’s proven to the entire world through a whole season that he doesn’t want to work & is the most toxic person onboard…🤦🏻‍♀️ sounds like someone Sandra would hire, tbh. 🙄 Sandra’s bad at hiding her favouritism,” read one tweet.

i don’t understand why kyle is back when he’s proven to the entire world through a whole season that he doesn’t want to work & is the most toxic person onboard…🤦🏻‍♀️ sounds like someone sandra would hire, tbh. 🙄 sandra’s bad at hiding her favouritism. @BravoTV #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/fzqeV9ta7n — 🂽 tashia 🂽 (@tashepin) October 10, 2023

Another declared Kyle was the problem for pretty much any drama caused on Below Deck Med.

Kyle for me. He’s the root of every drama cause so far. #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/D2IfvQZZ74 — NothingButtheTruth (@life_truthof) October 10, 2023

“Kyle… being a two-faced, pot stirrer? Not surprised,” said one tweet.

A different user complimented Kyle for being good with guests but blasted him as “lazy” and someone who doesn’t listen.

Kyle is good with the guests but he’s lazy af, has no attention to detail and doesn’t listen – Sandy should be riding his ass and not the girls #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/zpdMEFyoD0 — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) October 10, 2023

Kyle was also called out for not doing his job when he left the party mess for Natalya to clean up the next morning.

Kyle not doing his job from the night before. If anyone surprised? #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/zVxiJmLyS8 — Kristina (@KLynnRN) October 10, 2023

There was one user who simply wasn’t excited to have Kyle back on Below Deck Med.

Ew Kyle. Not excited for this at all he’s so annoying. He thinks he’s cute and funny, he’s neither #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/EPEgUHqiOk — The DisCountess (@Discountess_) October 10, 2023

One insisted it was too early for Kyle and his drama.

Kyle it’s wayyy too early to be starting sh*t #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/0s1iP69iu2 — Bry (@BRYYYYT) October 10, 2023

Below Deck Med fans accused Kyle Viljoen of stirring the pot

Kyle was named as the problem for the Tumi and Natalya drama in a tweet.

Let’s just be clear he has caused this problems between Nat and Tumi. He has 100% been bitching to Tumi about Nat… #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/07ssldb5BD — The Grande Dame (@bravohunty) October 10, 2023

“Another season of Below Deck another service divide cause by Kyle. Stirred it so Tumi & Natalya got off to a bad start. T came in waaay too hot & didn’t formulate her OWN opinions of N. Making Kyle 2nd over N was BEYOND petty. You can’t blame N for reacting,” read a tweet.

Another season of Below Deck another service divide cause by Kyle. Stirred it so Tumi & Natalya got off to a bad start. T came in waaay too hot & didn't formulate her OWN opinions of N. Making Kyle 2nd over N was BEYOND petty. You can't blame N for reacting #BelowDeckMed #Bravo pic.twitter.com/f3BgPCUvqO — Sarah Halligan Lambe (@sarahhalligram) October 10, 2023

A user insisted that Kyle was putting himself in the middle by spilling tea to Natalya and Tumi just to stir the pot.

I love that Kyle says he’s in the middle but he’s CLEARLY putting himself there by talking shit about both Natalya and Tumi. #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/PYgL3A1iSl — Brittany (@BrittanyFife73) October 10, 2023

One user accused Kyle of pitting the two women against each other for his own gain, with the possibility that he’d get the chief stew job.

Kyle's playing the long game. If he can pit Nat and Tumi against each other, maybe they'll take each other out, and he'll get to be first stew #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/TWQqQNSLYm — Away (@AwayForToday) October 10, 2023

Kyle was called “fake” and “phony” for his actions too.

Kyle acting like he’s besties with Natalya like he wasn’t previously talking 💩 about her. Not surprising because it’s Kyle but still. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/Z8ulxvq4cB — Cassidy The Friendly Ghost Brown👻🎃 (@TheSasckMask) October 10, 2023

Not everyone was hating on Kyle, though. Below Deck superfan Jemele Hill shared on Watch What Happens Live that she was thrilled to have him back.

A Twitter user even expressed excitement over having Kyle back on the show, too.

It’s Kyle !!! yay !! I love his energy and his bikini bottom #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/pWbx1GoML0 — RealityTVBich (@RealityTVbich) October 10, 2023

It’s going to be another wild and crazy season of Below Deck Med, with battle lines being drawn already!

What do you think about having Kyle back for another season?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.