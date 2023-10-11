Kyle Viljoen returned to Below Deck Med this week after missing the first charter and two episodes due to visa issues.
In true Kyle fashion, he came in ready to work and ready to stir things up.
The stew hasn’t earned the best reviews from Below Deck Med fans since his debut on the show in Season 7.
Not much has changed with Kyle or viewers’ thoughts on him, causing Twitter to drag him after watching his first episode back.
Kyle did little to keep the haters at bay when he was in Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo’s ears as their feud exploded.
That reason and more had social media blasting Kyle, and he just returned to the small screen.
Kyle Viljoen dragged after Below Deck Med return
“I don’t understand why Kyle is back when he’s proven to the entire world through a whole season that he doesn’t want to work & is the most toxic person onboard…🤦🏻♀️ sounds like someone Sandra would hire, tbh. 🙄 Sandra’s bad at hiding her favouritism,” read one tweet.
Another declared Kyle was the problem for pretty much any drama caused on Below Deck Med.
“Kyle… being a two-faced, pot stirrer? Not surprised,” said one tweet.
A different user complimented Kyle for being good with guests but blasted him as “lazy” and someone who doesn’t listen.
Kyle was also called out for not doing his job when he left the party mess for Natalya to clean up the next morning.
There was one user who simply wasn’t excited to have Kyle back on Below Deck Med.
One insisted it was too early for Kyle and his drama.
Below Deck Med fans accused Kyle Viljoen of stirring the pot
Kyle was named as the problem for the Tumi and Natalya drama in a tweet.
“Another season of Below Deck another service divide cause by Kyle. Stirred it so Tumi & Natalya got off to a bad start. T came in waaay too hot & didn’t formulate her OWN opinions of N. Making Kyle 2nd over N was BEYOND petty. You can’t blame N for reacting,” read a tweet.
A user insisted that Kyle was putting himself in the middle by spilling tea to Natalya and Tumi just to stir the pot.
One user accused Kyle of pitting the two women against each other for his own gain, with the possibility that he’d get the chief stew job.
Kyle was called “fake” and “phony” for his actions too.
Not everyone was hating on Kyle, though. Below Deck superfan Jemele Hill shared on Watch What Happens Live that she was thrilled to have him back.
A Twitter user even expressed excitement over having Kyle back on the show, too.
It’s going to be another wild and crazy season of Below Deck Med, with battle lines being drawn already!
What do you think about having Kyle back for another season?
Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.