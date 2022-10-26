Kyle Richards thanks RHOBH fans for support as ‘rough’ season ends

It was a tough season for Kyle. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards has thanked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans as she gears up for the final part of the Season 12 reunion to play out.

There’s no question this season was challenging for Kyle as she navigated the drama between her pal Lisa Rinna and her sister Kathy Hilton.

Kyle wasn’t innocent all season long, either, as she brought some drama of her own.

The Halloween Ends star had it out with Crystal Kung Minkoff over the latter’s “dark comment” regarding something Sutton Stracke said during Season 11 of RHOBH.

Now, as the season officially winds down, Kyle’s thankful for the support she had endured when so much hate has emerged for and from the cast.

She’s also reflecting on the challenging time and herself.

Kyle Richards thanks RHOBH fans for support

Taking to Instagram, Kyle shared a photo of her decked out in a tight white leather dress and matching leather jacket. Kyle had her hands in her pockets and a slight grin on her face, with her makeup on point for a soft natural look.

“It’s just a show they said …it’ll be fun they said,” Kyle began her caption before reminding her 4 million followers that the final episode of the reunion show is tonight.

Then she gave a shout-out to all of those who have supported her during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12.

“Thank you for watching this season. It’s been rough no doubt. There have been good times and bad times. As I walk away from this season I will try to focus on the good . Thank you for being supportive and for calling me out when needed. I appreciate both,” she wrote.

The actress admitted that she continues to learn lessons, especially during challenging times. Kyle admitted she grows after each easy, and now she’s ready for the season to be over so she can move on.

Will Kyle Richards return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13?

When a season of any Real Housewives comes to a close, fans are always anxious to know what the next season will bring. RHOBH Season 13 is no exception, with questions mounting regarding Kyle’s future on the show.

Despite the tough season, Kyle recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight sharing she isn’t sure she’s ready to hang up her diamond just yet. The actress explained she feels she will know when it’s right to say goodbye. As of right now, Kyle would feel strange not doing the show.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are anticipating a cast shake-up for Season 13, especially when it comes to Lisa, who was booed at BravoCon. Kathy has expressed she won’t return if Lisa and Erika Jayne are still on the show.

There should be news regarding Season 13 any day now, as filming is expected to begin soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.