Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice on Variety’s ‘40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV’

There’s a slew of reality stars celebrating right now after making the list of Variety’s 40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV.

Two include Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Both are OGs on their respective franchises — although they are known for very different things.

The table-flipping RHONJ star is known for her hot temper, which has not been quelled over the years.

However, whether you love her or hate her, it’s definitely hard to forget Teresa and her tumultuous family dynamic.

Meanwhile, we already know there’s been no tabling flipping in the fancy 90210, but Kyle and Teresa have something in common — family drama.

Now, the Bravo stars have another thing in common — they were both named as some of the most powerful women on Reality TV.

Kyle Richards is one of the ‘Most Powerful Women on Reality TV’

Variety just released its 2023 list of some powerful women on reality TV, and while some of the names on the list were surprising, Kyle Richards was not.

After 13 Seasons on RHOBH, Kyle has exposed her entire life to Bravo audiences, including some emotional moments with sisters Kim Richards and, most recently, Kathy Hilton.

The Beverly Hills OG still has more to give, and this season, her marriage is taking front and center amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

After the list was revealed, Kyle acknowledged the recognition in an Instagram post and wrote, “Thank you @variety for this incredible honor. These past 13 years on #rhobh I have shown so much of my life.”

The mom of four said she was grateful for her time on TV and “the opportunities it has brought me and the experiences I never would never have had thanks to @bravotv…”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice thanks Variety for the ‘true honor’ of being on the 2023 list

Teresa Giudice has a legion of fans called the Tre Huggers, and they go hard for their queen, so we know they’re somewhere celebrating.

The 51-year-old told the magazine that the “biggest misconception” about her is that her explosive behavior on TV is how she is all the time.

“On the contrary,” said Teresa. “I am a fun, bubbly, caring and light-hearted woman that has persevered through so much.”

The RHONJ star also posted a thank you message on Instagram and noted that being on the list was a “true honor.”

“Can you believe it was 2009 the first time you saw my family and I on your TV screens. I am so thankful for all the opportunities I have received, the people I have met and the platform I’ve been given,” wrote Teresa. “Thank you!”

Other Bravo stars who made the cut include RHOC star Tamra Judge, RHONY newbie Jenna Lyons, Paige DeSorbo from Summer House, and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.