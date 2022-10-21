Kyle Richards stuns in plunging leather outfit and knee-high boots ‘behind the scenes’

Kyle Richards is rocker chic in a leather outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kyle Richards had a great time at BravoCon, and she stepped up her fashion game for the fun-filled weekend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Andy Cohen while clad in a rocker chic leather ensemble.

She held a cup of coffee and dark sunglasses in one hand and had one arm around the Bravo head honcho as they snapped a photo together.

Kyle showed off her legs in black leather shorts and a plunging black top which she paired with knee-high boots and a leather trenchcoat. The OG had her auburn hair with new highlights flowing down her shoulders, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen was also dressed up in blue jeans, bright orange sneakers, and a BravoCon t-shirt. He completed the look with a leather jacket, perfectly complementing Kyle’s outfit.

The mom-of-four was all smiles as she posed with Andy during her busy weekend in New York City.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her all-leather ensemble on Instagram and captioned the post, “Behind the scenes at #Bravocon with @bravoandy.”

People loved Kyle’s outfit and her lighter hair color and they said as much in the comments.

“Okay well you look FIERCE 🔥 AS ALWAYS. But I need the deets on this hair color! 💙” said one Instagram user.

“You are glowing and that hair 🔥❤️,” added someone else.

The reality TV personality also got some feedback from persons who made it to BravoCon, although some were disappointed they never got a chance to meet her.

“Such a pleasure meeting you! You were so gracious and kind ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote one commenter.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

“Kyle I was twinning w you at BravoCon on Sunday but didn’t get a pic 🥺☹️,” added one RHOBH fan.

“I’m so sad I didn’t get to see you this weekend! ” said someone else.

Kyle Richards will face off with Kathy Hilton during the RHOBH reunion

Kyle may have had fun this past weekend, but things are about to get very uncomfortable for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

The final of the three-part reunion is set to air next week, with Kyle tearfully facing off with her sister Kathy Hilton– regarding nasty comments she made about her.

A few weeks ago, Erika Jayne confessed that the reunion was “tough” and that she was especially sad for the sisters.

“It was a lot. I mean it was really trying and it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us,” said Erika.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t champagne and roses between the other cast members either as the Pretty Mess singer said the cast didn’t even pose for a group photo after the intense reunion–the first in the show’s history.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.