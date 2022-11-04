Kyle Richards stuns at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kyle Richards recently turned heads in an all-black look.

She wore the outfit while attending the premiere of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked a tight black v-neck suit that hugged her amazing physique.

She paired the look with layered necklaces, large silver hoop earrings, and a black circle-shaped clutch bag.

The reality star also shared photos with her daughters Alexia and Farrah, both starring in the new series.

From wearing form-fitting minidresses to plunging black dresses, Kyle has shown her incredible fashion sense.

Kyle Richards’ magazine cover

A few days ago, Kyle revealed that she was the Halloween cover star for Ladygunn Magazine. This is the first time she’s ever worked with the magazine, and she did not disappoint.

For the cover, she went braless in a burgundy corset top with silver chain detailing on the front.

Underneath the asymmetrical top is a black dress from the brand ALAÏA.

She paired the outfit with half-black half-nude LARUICCI gloves and a dewy makeup look.

Her wet hairstyle was done by her go-to hairstylist Francis Rodriguez, who has also worked with Kanye’s ex-girlfriend and model Julia Fox.

Kyle was chosen to be the cover star because of her role in the thriller and horror film Halloween Ends.

Ladygunn Magazine previously worked with Kyle’s niece Paris Hilton back in 2020.

Kyle Richards’ favorite beauty products

As someone who has been in the industry since the 1970s when she started her acting career, Kyle has created a long list of beauty and skincare products that are her absolute must-haves.

The reality star recently revealed the product she uses to maintain her signature brunette hair.

In an interview with Page Six, she said, “As someone who is constantly battling my gray roots, I swear by the Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit because it leaves my hair shiny, soft and looking gorgeous, and is made with ingredients I can feel good about.”

She also revealed her must-have beauty product, sharing, “I DO NOT KNOW what we did before the Beautyblender. This has completely changed the makeup game for the better. It’s perfect for blending concealer, foundation and even some of those pesky mistakes — but most importantly, it keeps my hands clean from all the products I’m using.”

Kyle is set to return for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The release date has not yet been released but is expected to come in 2023.