The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is aging in reverse and looking better than ever, and a recent thirst trap on Instagram is proving this is true.

The actress and mom-of-four just celebrated her 54th birthday last week and wasted no time showing her fans that she still has the looks and the body to keep up with the younger women in her industry.

Posing in a closet full of her clothes and accessories, Kyle stood in front of a mirror with a super sporty black bikini and her famous ballcap promoting her husband, Mauricio Umansky’s, real estate firm.

The solid black top featured thin straps with a low-cut neckline to show off the Housewife’s curves. Kyle raised her arm, leaving her toned midriff as the focal point of the photo.

The matching bottoms were high-cut on the hips but dipped dangerously low to show off Kyle’s perfectly flat stomach, the result of hard work and a healthy diet.

Kyle’s signature long, dark locks were straight and casual, and her glam was minimal for this impromptu selfie shot.

Kyle Richards regrets that Kathy Hilton joined RHOBH

Kyle revealed that she regretted having her sisters join the show, claiming that she’d rather “Watch The Exorcist on repeat” than have to relive The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion.

Kyle admitted that she had a lot of anxiety before her sister Kathy Hilton joined her on the couch for the explosive reunion. She said, “The emotions that I was feeling were coming from: I’ve already been down this road with my family before.”

The OG Housewife said during the show that she wants peace in her family. Her oldest daughter, Farrah, is engaged, and Kyle has said that wants her entire family to attend the wedding.

Kathy allegedly gave an ultimatum to RHOBH producers, saying she won’t return to the show if Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are still castmates. Lisa announced last week that she was leaving the show, but Erika remains.

No word has been issued if Kathy has decided to film for Season 13.

Kyle denies claims she uses prescriptions to stay slim

Kyle recently came under fire from Instagram followers who accused the star of using Ozempic, a diabetic injection medication, to help keep her slim figure.

The fans took to the comment section of Kyle’s friend and former RHOBH co-star, Teddi Mellencamp, who posted a picture of their group of friends post-workout.

While Teddi aimed to make the post about the importance of friendship and the value of holding one another accountable, haters questioned if it was “accountability or Ozempic.”

Kyle wasted no time setting the record straight against claims that she’s been using the medication to help her lose weight and urged users to stop spreading “lies” about her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.