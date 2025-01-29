Kyle Richards slams Sutton Stracke on RHOBH After Show: ‘You want to have a moment’

Kyle Richards is clapping back at castmate Sutton Stracke for trying to reprimand her during their recent sitdown.

The OG walked out on the women the last time they were together, and when they met up, Sutton had something to say about that.

However, Kyle slammed the Southern Belle for chastising her about abruptly leaving the event when she’s done that many times.

During a chat on the RHOBH After Show, the brunette beauty had plenty to say about her meetup with Sutton, noting that the 53-year-old was trying to “have a moment.”

Kyle reasoned that Sutton is the “queen of walking out” and is in no position to point the finger in her direction.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, the mom of four has already said she had no regrets about storming out of Bozoma Saint John’s spa event after being ambushed by her castmates.

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards claps back at Sutton Stracke

Kyle didn’t hold back when discussing Episode 9, Beachy Keen, on the RHOBH After Show. She had a bone to pick with Sutton.

“The fact that Sutton is coming in here and questioning me when she is the queen of walking out is kind of funny to me,” she exclaimed.

“Sutton, you want to make this about you,” continued the OG. “You want to have a moment here? Fine, have your little moment.”

Kyle wasn’t just making a flippant comment; she had receipts, as did the RHOBH editors, who showed clips of Sutton storming out during heated moments.

One example was their Season 13 cast trip to Las Vegas to see Magic Mike. Another was from Season 11, during her argument with Crystal Minkoff and her ugly leather pants.

“She loves to have someone go chase her to stay,” added Kyle.

How are things between Kyle and Dorit Kemsley?

Meanwhile, Sutton wasn’t the only topic of conversation during Kyle’s appearance on the RHOBH After Show.

She also talked about her rocky relationship with Dorit Kemsley.

After months of feuding, the duo seemingly had a breakthrough during a scene on the beach, but how are things between them today?

Kyle shared an update that things are “good” between them.

Dorit also discussed their seaside breakthrough, noting that it marked “the beginning of trying to start moving forward.”

However, the Beverly Beach star reasoned it would take some time to heal their broken friendship.

“I don’t think it’s something that can happen overnight. I think it’s really easy to lose trust in someone, and it’s really hard to get it back,” added Dorit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.