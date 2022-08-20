Kyle Richards shows some skin in red bodice for throwback Thursday

Kyle Richards throws it back to famous Housewives party from Season 6. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kyle Richards is the last standing OG of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she shows no signs of ending her reign any time soon.

The child actress turned reality star has been on Bravo for twelve seasons, and viewers have watched her evolve in many ways, including her fashion.

Kyle has owned two boutiques during her time on RHOBH: the now-closed Kyle by Alene Too in Beverly Hills, and now the resort wear boutique Kyle X Shahida in Palm Desert.

While she stays on the cutting edge of fashion, she posted a pic recently where she threw it back to a Moulin Rouge-themed anniversary party, and she was on point with the theme with her cabaret-style costume.

The party was thrown in honor of the wedding anniversaries of Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and former Housewife Lisa Vanderpump and husband, Ken Todd. All guests stayed in theme, but Kyle’s look really stole the show.

Kyle’s throwback post reminded fans of that sexy party from years back, and how little Kyle has aged since then.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards reminisced about the casts Moulin Rouge party

Kyle really got into the French theme, wearing a rather provocative rendition of what burlesque dancers wore back at the turn of last century.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

The mom-of-four showcased a tight pink corset with vintage underwear and a bustle skirt. She wore a snug corset that flattered her figure.

Kyle topped the look off with black fishnet stockings and gloves, and a black top hat with hot pink accents. Her glam was bold, with deep red lips. She sported sparkly earrings that fell down to her collarbone.

Her short bustle skirt certainly helped her do her famous splits on the dance floor!

Will Kyle Richards leave RHOBH after the hard season she had?

There has been speculation that Kyle’s time on RHOBH could be coming to an end after this season. Fans have started to turn on the former sweetheart, and they wonder if her run on the show should end before things get any worse.

Older sister and RHOBH co-star, Kathy Hilton, doubts Kyle will be turning in her diamond anytime soon. In a recent interview, Kathy said of her baby sister, “She works so hard, and you finally sometimes go, ‘Well, maybe this is it.’ But I think she’ll be back.”

She did admit that the filming schedule is hard on not just Kyle, but all of the ladies. “This show, even just the little bit that I do—then you have to do the press, you have to do BravoCon, you have to do the reunion—and then, all of a sudden, you’re back filming again,” Kathy admitted.

As of now, it seems that the OG of BH will be back for Season 13, as long as she can take the heat.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo