Kyle Richards shows off curves in a black-on-black look

Kyle Richards models once more for famed photographer Mike Ruiz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently turned up the heat with a majorly sexy photoshoot with famous photographer Mike Ruiz.

In the spread for Photobook Magazine, Kyle was nude while being held up by a naked man, which she said was art, and got permission from her family.

Kyle worked with Mike once more for a more covered-up shoot, looking absolutely stunning in a full black ensemble in a photo she captioned, “armed & audacious.”

The mom-of-four sported a black zip-up corset with accentuated cups to show off her recently augmented curves. The corset was covered up with a sleek black tuxedo jacket, opened to showcase Kyle’s jaw-dropping figure.

Kyle wore black leather bottoms and stood tall with her hands on her hips. Her classic long hair was parted down the middle and fell straight down her back.

Although her glam was soft with a simple smoky eye and a light lip, Kyle’s look to the camera was still absolutely fierce, and she is definitely feeling herself after a series of flawless photoshoots.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards had a tough Season 12 reunion

Before the reunion was even filmed, Kyle admitted that she was at odds with her sister, Kathy Hilton, and it left them in a bad place. Kyle admitted, “I didn’t end on the best note with…It’s gonna be difficult with my sister, you know, we went through some hard times on the show.”

Once the reunion was taped and aired, Kyle’s feelings of unrest came true when she ended the series in tears and Kathy called the entire experience a nightmare.

The relationship between Kyle, Kathy, and middle sister Kim has been thoroughly documented by the series, with all three feuding at any given time. Kyle’s BFF, co-star Dorit Kemsley, has been a great support for her as she works on her relationship with her older sisters, with Dorit saying, “sisters will always make up.”

Kyle Richards recently changed up her look with some new ink

Kyle said she was bitten by the tattoo bug recently after getting two tattoos while visiting New York City. Her new additions are a heart inked in black on one wrist, and XVIII, which is the Roman numeral for 18, on the other.

Kyle explained during the reunion that the reason for the number 18 is that all of her daughters have the number 18 in their birth dates, and her daughter Alexia considers 18 to be their family’s lucky number.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.