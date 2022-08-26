Kyle Richards shows off amazing legs in plunging black dress

Kyle Richards is turning heads in a plunging black leather dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kyle Richards isn’t letting the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cramp her style.

The Bravo star is currently in New York City and while there, she’s making sure to put on her best look and she’s sharing it with her 4 million Instagram followers.

Kyle shared a selfie where she was wearing a luminous black halter dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

In the photo, Kyle is sitting on the edge of a stylist’s chair with one perfectly toned leg stretched out, peeking from the slit of the dress.

She held her phone up for the selfie and accessorized the look with a pair of patent leather black pumps with gold embellishments on the toe.

The RHOBH star’s hair was parted in the middle and pin straight. Kyle’s makeup is soft glam and perfectly placed as usual.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is stunning in this amazing black dress. Pic credit: @kylerichards/Instagram

Kyle Richards stands in solidarity with her RHOBH castmates

This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been a bit on the dramatic side, with the cast split down the middle as they battle over who is right and who is making everything about herself.

But one thing all of the RHOBH cast can agree on is that kids are off limits.

Kyle Richards joined forces with her castmates to condemn the actions of some very unsavory RHOBH trolls who have taken aim at Garcelle Beauvais’s son, a slimy move that even earned a response from Bravo, who called the move “harmful.”

In a statement shared by the network and the entire cast on social media, they wrote, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Kyle shared the message both on her Instagram feed and in her Stories, making sure to drive the point home.

Kyle Richards speaks on Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud

The Bravo world is small and Kyle Richards has rubbed elbows with The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast enough times that she’s built a bond with both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

So as the sisters-in-law feud over some unsettling rumors that caused the Gorgas to recently skip Teresa’s wedding, naturally, Kyle has an opinion and she shared it.

Kyle is no stranger to family drama, having feuded with both of her famous sisters. However, she thinks that Joe and Melissa are going to end up regretting missing out on Teresa’s big day.

The RHOBH stunner shared as much recently when she was a guest on E! network’s Daily Pop.

“I understand very well things happen with family and you make a decision in that moment, but you just can’t get that time back,” Kyle said. “It’s a shame. I feel bad when I see problems in their family.”

“I actually started watching Jersey because of that — cause I could relate more to having siblings and family issues on the show and having to watch that play out. So, I do feel like one day she would regret that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.