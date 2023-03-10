Kyle Richards shaded by niece Paris Hilton with International Women’s Day snub

This week, Paris Hilton celebrated International Women’s Day with a not-so-subtle dig at one specific woman: her aunt Kyle Richards.

On Wednesday, Paris, 42, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the women in her life.

“This #InternationalWomensDay I’m celebrating the women I admire, look up to and feel inspired by,” she captioned the post.

“I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by some truly incredible and empowering female role models who have been there for me through thick and thin,” the hotel heiress wrote, before plugging her forthcoming memoir.

Alongside the sweet message, Paris shared a carousel of photos from over the years of herself with her favorite females.

Many of the pics featured famous family members, including mom Kathy Hilton, older sister Nicky, and two of her cousins: Whitney Davis, daughter of Paris’s aunt Kim Richards, and Farrah Aldjufrie, daughter of her aunt Kyle.

Paris also included some close female friends, such as Demi Lovato, Nicole Richie, Britney Spears, and Kim Kardashian.

But one woman was noticably left off the list: Paris’s aunt Kyle Richards.

Is this why Paris Hilton snubbed aunt Kyle Richards?

On social media, some Bravo fans speculated that Paris’s snub might be due to the ongoing feud between Kathy, 63, and her younger half-sister Kyle.

The sisters’ relationship has been strained since the last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when former costar Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of having a “psychotic break” during a cast trip to Aspen.

Lisa claimed that during the “psychotic” episode, Kathy made disparaging comments about several of their costars, including her own half-sister, whom she reportedly vowed to “f***ing ruin.”

Kathy denied the allegations, but the tension continued to mount between her, Lisa, and Kyle.

On the explosive Season 12 RHOBH reunion, which aired last October, Kyle got emotional while discussing the drama, claiming she felt “put in the middle” of her sister’s spat with Lisa.

“Obviously, my sister is my sister,” Kyle said at the time, but added that her feelings had been “very hurt” by the whole ordeal: “I feel like I always get the blame for things in my family.”

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards still not speaking post-RHOBH reunion

Almost six months after the disastrous Season 12 RHOBH reunion, the drama between Kathy and Kyle remains unresolved.

Last month, Kyle revealed in an interview with Page Six that she and her sister have not spoken since.

“I haven’t seen her in a while,” the Halloween actress said.

“Things are not great since the reunion.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.