Kyle Richards reveals she has not met niece Paris Hilton’s newborn son

Former child star Kyle Richards is the reigning OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has remained a fan favorite since the start of the show in 2010.

Her riveting storyline of decades of family drama drew the viewers in and the loyal Housewives fans have held on for twelve seasons of feuding between Kyle and her two sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, all of who have starred on RHOBH.

Kyle has openly fought for her family to reconcile and the birth of her new great-nephew was the perfect occasion, but it looks like the new baby isn’t helping mend this wound.

Kyle admitted she has yet to meet the two-month-old son of Paris Hilton, Kyle’s famous niece, and she spoke about it at an Oscars party over the weekend.

“I’ve not met him yet. I’ve only seen pictures, and he’s beautiful,” Kyle said, adding that she has sent the new bundle of joy a gift.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I got a gift from Tiffany’s. I did a fork and spoon and a little thing [where you keep] baby teeth when they come out,” Kyle said. “Just more classic. He’s gonna have everything in the world, so what do you get?”

Paris Hilton welcomed her son, Phoenix, in January 2023

In late January, Paris announced that she was a new mom to a son born via surrogate. Her new son is her first child with her husband, Carter Reum.

In a touching Instagram post, Paris introduced her son to the world with a photo of her baby son gripping her thumb with the caption, “You are already loved beyond words.”

Paris revealed in an interview that it had always been her dream to be a mother, and also opened up about undergoing IVF treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic to help her dreams come true. She added that she and Carter, who married in November 2021, wanted to enjoy the first year of their marriage before welcoming a child together.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton may still be at odds

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle’s husband Mauricio Umansky was asked about the family feud and spoke openly about his opinions.

“Well, I mean, the truth is that they have really not spoken since all of this has gone down, and I’m just being super supportive of Kyle.” He added, “And, eventually, hopefully, the families get back together.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers slammed Kyle after the Reunion for failing to defend her sister, but Mauricio jumped to his wife’s defense saying that the viewers didn’t have all the facts.

Mau said that he had witnessed the dynamics between the sisters for more than two decades and that Kyle was 100% right in this case, admitting that Kyle stayed silent for a long time to keep the peace.

Mauricio even hinted that the child actress could be saying a lot more even now but chooses not to for the sake of her family. During the Season 12 reunion, Kyle said she wanted all her sisters to be at her oldest daughter’s, Farrah Aldjufrie’s wedding.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.