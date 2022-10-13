Kyle Richards poses nude with a man that is not Mauricio ‘for art’

Kyle Richards stuns in a sultry photo shoot by famed photographer Mike Ruiz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently sent temperatures soaring with an ultra-sexy photoshoot with the famous photographer Mike Ruiz.

The photo spread, which was featured in PhotoBook Magazine, was released to the public this week, and fans are here for it.

The cover of the magazine featured the hottest shot – a nude Kyle being held up by kickboxing champ Thomas Canestraro, who was also naked, as she wrapped her leg around his waist.

The lead photo featured Kyle only donning a large silver choker and silver chain gloves with pointed tips. She wrapped her hands around Thomas’ neck and muscular back.

Kyle’s iconic long dark hair was pulled back into a sleek, high ponytail, and her glam was smoky and bold as she shot the camera a fierce look.

The typically reserved Kyle posted the photos to her Instagram, and made sure to tell her fans that Mike had to heavily convince her to do the shoot, and that she considered the photos to be “art.” She also joked that she got permission from her family for the sultry project.

Kyle Richards shows off her toned body for more sexy photos

In another magazine photo, Kyle posed to one side in a tight black leather dress designed by The Blondes. The dress was long-sleeved but had a slit that came to her waist. She sported extra high heels, black and strappy.

She spun her high ponytail around for an action shot, which showed that the dress was completely backless. Kyle pursed her lips for a seductive look.

Kyle also revealed a lighter look with a pure white Herve Leger sweater dress, which was stunning against her perfectly tanned skin. The long sleeved number was cut out on the chest, with a turtleneck halter underneath. In one picture, she swung her hair with an open smile, and the next showed Kyle licking her lips – maybe a nod to her co-star, Diana Jenkins?

Kyle Richards had a quiet start to the Season 12 reunion

RHOBH fans were given an explosive preview to the Season 12 reunion, which shows the event ending with Kyle in tears, not even wanting to participate in the final toast. Viewers have been waiting for a showdown between Kyle and her sister, Kathy Hilton.

But Part 1 of the reunion had Kyle getting into the mix with Crystal Minkoff, accusing Crystal of lying and acting like a millennial. She ruffled the feathers of Garcelle Beauvais when she seemingly took the side of Diana Jenkins in the Instagram bullying incident that involved Garcelle’s son, Jax.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.