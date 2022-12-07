Kyle showed off her fashionista style on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was on fire in an LBD with feathers at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards last night.

Kyle hit the red carpet in all black, showing off her killer physique and fashion sense.

Never one to hold back when it comes to her style, Kyle’s leather dress was no exception.

The reality TV star rocked a sleeves-tight black minidress with feathers at the top of her chest area. With her hair pulled back in a messy style, strands of her brown locks framed Kyle’s face.

She opted for minimal accessories wearing only long sparkly earrings, and a sparkly necklace, which one can assume are both made of diamonds.

Kyle finished off her look with black high-platform open-toed heels adding a little height to her 5’2″ frame.

“Thank you @peopleschoice for the nominations 🙏🏼 Congratulations to all the nominees!” was the caption on the Instagram post she shared revealing her fabulous look for the awards show.

Real Housewives stars react to Kyle Richards’ jaw-dropping outfit

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Kyle’s Instagram post to become flooded with reactions to her People’s Choice Awards look. Several familiar faces from the Real Housewives family also popped up to show love for Kyle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga simply wrote, “Gorg.” RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley replied with fire emojis, while Diana Jenkins said, “Stunning.”

Teddi Mellencamp also popped up in the comments section, writing “Soooo good,” and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards also dropped a comment.

Alexia Umansky star of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, and Kyle’s daughter, replied. “wow!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards reunited with RHOBH stars at People’s Choice Awards

After a turbulent Season, 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills relationships have been fractured. However, the cast came together for a couple of reasons at the awards show last night.

Kyle and RHOBH were both nominated for a People’s Choice Award. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was up for The Reality TV Show of 2022 and Kyle was up for The Reality TV star of 2022 alongside her costar Garcelle Beauvais.

It was not a winning night for the show or Kyle. RHOBH lost out to The Kardashians, while Kyle and Garcelle lost to Khloe Kardashian.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came together to present an award at the show too. Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit presented The Drama TV Star of 2022 award. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay was a big winner in that category.

There was also a sketch involving the famous Housewives. Kyle and company took part in a Celebrity Family Feud sketch with host Kenan Thompson playing Steve Harvey.

The RHOBH cast poked fun at themselves and several things that have happened on the reality TV show over the years. There was a lot of shade thrown, that’s for sure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.