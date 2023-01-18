Kyle is switching things up ahead of RHOBH Season 13 filming. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Kyle Richards stuns in a black tank top to reveal she’s switching things up with a new hairdo as changes come to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

The new season of RHOBH should begin filming soon, without Lisa Rinna, who announced her exit earlier this month, and it appears Kyle’s got a new look for the show.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Kyle debuted a lighter and more voluminous hairdo.

In the first slide, Kyle posed with the finished style as she rocked a black tank top and minimal makeup. The second slide was a video of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos preparing the finished style for Kyle.

A shot of Kyle and Dimitris was next, followed by a solo shot of Kyle showing off her fabulous new look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Thank you @dimitrishair 🙏🏼 Loving this lighter color 💛,” was the caption on her IG post.

The post had several familiar faces giving gushing over Kyle’s new style. Kyle’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke gushed over the look, as did Real Housewives alums Kenya Moore and Gizelle Bryant.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also showed how much they liked Kyle’s hairstyle.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards denies claims she used Ozempic for bikini body

A recent Instagram Story of Kyle in a tiny black bikini revealed her slim and tiny frame and had the rumor mill buzzing that Kyle had help to achieve her look.

Page Six shared an Instagram Post this week acknowledging Kyle’s bikini selfie, and it had a commenter questioning if Kyle used Ozempic. The drug is a prescription medication that helps Type 2 diabetics lower their blood sugar. One side effect is weight loss.

Kyle took to the comments section of the post to shut down those accusations. The Bravo personality denied ever using the drug.

Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

That wasn’t all, either. When one user suggested Kyle’s physique was from “many visits to the plastic surgeon,” Kyle had a response.

“I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May. I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister 😘,” she wrote.

@Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

Kyle Richards reveals who should replace Lisa Rinna on RHOBH

It hasn’t been all about her looks this week for Kyle. She was asked by TMZ who she thought should replace Lisa.

Kyle thinks Chrissy Teigen “would be the best” option. However, she also acknowledged that being on the Real Housewives isn’t “an easy job.”

Whoever replaces Lisa, one thing is for sure the person will be in for an interesting ride on the show.

Ahead of Season 13 of RHOBH filming beginning, Kyle Richards has such down some lies about herself and debuted a new hairstyle.

What do you think of Kyle’s new look?

The Real Housewives o Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.