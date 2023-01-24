Kyle Richards is looking better than ever, and a new vacation photo in Mexico is proving it.

During a girls’ trip with some of her closest friends, the OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills laid out by the pool to catch some rays and her bikini left little to the imagination.

Kyle posed on a lounge chair wearing the double-layer bikini top made by LA-based swimwear boutique, SAME, in black and gold. The classic triangle halter design was topped with a sporty black cover.

The matching double-layer bottom displayed a string side tie in the same shimmery colors with the black-on-gold layering. She chose black sunglasses with gold accents to top off her look.

Kyle revealed her slim physique as she slightly raised her knees and reached her arms in a relaxed pose on top of a beach towel.

The Housewife captioned the photo, “the calm before the storm,” leading fans to believe that the filming of Season 13 is finally right around the corner after an unexpected hiatus following the last reunion.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards reveals who should replace Lisa Rinna on RHOBH

As the longest-appearing Housewife on Beverly Hills, Kyle has some insider thoughts on who could replace Lisa Rinna, who announced she was exiting the show in January after eight seasons.

Kyle thinks Chrissy Teigen, who is a self-proclaimed Bravo fanatic, would be a great choice to fill Lisa’s spot. However, she did admit that being a Real Housewife isn’t “an easy job.”

Whoever replaces Lisa definitely has some big shoes to fill! Lisa was known for bringing the drama, so the lady who takes her place better be on top of her game.

Kyle Richards talks workout routine after denying using Ozempic to stay slim

When it comes to her exercise routine, Kyle said she prefers to switch it up every day and do exercises such as hot yoga, biking, weightlifting, hiking, and more.

“I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I’m now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I’ve increased my weights that I’m lifting. And then I will run, either outside or—depending on the weather—or I will run on the treadmill,” she also noted.

Kyle recently came under fire from Instagram followers who accused the star of using Ozempic, a diabetic injection medication, to help keep her slim figure.

The fans took to the comment section of Kyle’s friend and former RHOBH co-star, Teddi Mellencamp, who posted a picture of their group of friends post-workout.

While Teddi aimed to make the post about the importance of friendship and the value of holding one another accountable, haters questioned if it was “accountability or Ozempic.”

Kyle wasted no time setting the record straight against claims that she’s been using the medication to help her lose weight and urged users to stop spreading “lies” about her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.