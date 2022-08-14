Kyle Richards goes shirtless in a blazer and ripped jeans for fancy dinner

RHOBH Kyle Richards goes shirtless in a blazer Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was photographed coming out of Craig’s in West Hollywood, this weekend.

Kyle has been in the news lately for fighting with her sister Kathy Hilton on this season of the show.

However, she looked youthful and happy as she made her way out of the restaurant and to her car.

The OG went shirtless in a white blazer with only a blue bra underneath.

The bra perfectly matched her Birkin, hanging on her left arm.

She paired her stylish blazer with slim-fitting, distressed washed-out blue jeans. The ankle slit in the jeans showed off her white pointy pumps.

She accessorized her head-turning outfit with a beautiful diamond necklace with a big pendant shaped like a turtle. She also had on a Cartier watch and bangle.

Pic credit: © Backgrid

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards isn’t sure she’ll return for another season

Recently, Kyle was at the NBCUniversal Upfronts and said she was having doubts about returning for the thirteenth season of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kyle is the longest-running Housewife on Bravo after Vicki Gunvalson. She has consistently been on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the very first season.

She said, “I don’t know and each season I think, ‘Well, maybe I can do one more.’”

She revealed she goes back and forth between doing one more season and quitting the show, “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Kyle Richards had falling out with sister Kathy Hilton during filming for RHOBH

Although Both Kyle and Kathy have said that they are back on the right track, they did have a falling out during the cast trip to Aspen this season.

There has been a lot of talk about this trip. Viewers have been highly anticipating the drama, but one can assume it will be hard for the sisters to relive what was said.

There are speculations that Kathy said some unkind things about her sister Kyle. There was also mention that someone on the cast wants to take Kathy down this season.

Lisa Rinna went after Kathy multiple times on social media lately, calling her racist and homophobic.

Kyle Richards has also been coming under fire for enabling Erika Jayne’s attitude this season.

Kathy Hilton said Kyle Richards will be back next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Despite Kyle saying she has doubts about returning for another season, Kathy believes she’ll be back.

She told E! News, “I think she does that. She works so hard and you finally sometimes go, ‘Well, maybe this is it.’ But I think she’ll be back.”

Kim Richards also hinted at a return to the show. She said when she feels respected and wanted by Bravo, she’ll be back.

Viewers might soon see all three sisters on their screen in the next season of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.