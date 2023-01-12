Kyle Richards looked stunning in a strapless white gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kyle Richards took another trip around the sun, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, didn’t let the day pass without giving her a special shoutout.

In a carousel of photos chosen by the Buying Beverly Hills star, Kyle was highlighted throughout the couple’s years together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked stunning in a strapless white dress that hugged her curves as she stood on the stairs. White parties are something Kyle is known for, so this photo was especially fitting to celebrate her birthday.

Some other photos were older shots featuring the couple together at various points in their marriage. Kyle’s beauty shone throughout it all, from what appeared to be a ’20s party, to a snowy Aspen, Colorado.

Mauricio captioned his sweet post, in part, “Happy Birthday to my Queen the love of my life. You bring life, love, happiness to all our lives and to everyone around you.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He continued to gush about her, revealing he couldn’t do it without her.

Kyle Richards loves white

While white isn’t what you would typically expect to be something women love to wear, Kyle is big on the color.

She has hosted white parties throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and even mentioned wanting to host one again.

Kyle’s style is all over the place, with long and short dresses both on her list. The brunette beauty can make anything look good, though.

Kyle Richards has a storefront for her business

It’s not shocking that fashion is where Kyle Richards’ heart is, especially given how stylish she is on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She created a luxury brand with her partner, Shahida Clayton. The items form a luxury resort and loungewear brand. Currently, she has a physical store in El Paseo in The Gardens. The store is named after the co-founders, Kyle + Shahida.

It isn’t heavily promoted on the show, but shopping is available online for those who can’t make it in person.

Kyle has been in the clothing business for years, though. Kyle + Shahida is just her latest venture. She was once the owner of Kyle by Alene Too, but that boutique was closed following some rough patches.

Rebranding was her thing, and it appears to have worked. Kyle isn’t just a reality TV star. She is a wife and mother and an entrepreneur in her own right.

Things appear to be going really well for the OG of Beverly Hills, and it looks like they will only get better as Mauricio and her eldest daughter partner up for their real estate empire.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.