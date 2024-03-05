Kyle Richards gives advice on free pass for cheating in resurfaced interview

Kyle Richards is not just a mom, wife, actress, and businesswoman — she’s also an author.

In 2011, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star released a book, Life is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife Who Does It All.

Kyle tackles many topics, including beauty, entertainment, and family.

“Being married to Mauricio, a devoted husband and wonderful father, Kyle is often asked what makes a happy and lasting marriage,” the book teases.

“She shares all of her best advice for keeping a marriage strong and, for single women, how to find the perfect partner.”

However, it’s her marriage advice that now has tongues wagging, especially given the state of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky today.

A resurfaced interview from years ago is making the rounds on social media, and let’s just say the now-separated 52-year-old had an interesting take on cheating.

Kyle Richards talks about giving a free pass for cheating in a resurfaced interview

During a stint on Good Morning America, Robin Roberts asked the RHOBH star about something she said in her book.

“You said if you cheat on your spouse once, do not tell — that you get a free pass,” said Robin.

“I know I was gonna get some heat for that,” said Kyle, who noted that she’s seen instances with people who were in love with their spouse, but “they made one mistake.”

“If this really was a one-time mistake and you did not put this person in jeopardy, I personally think you should deal with it with yourself and with God and not go and say, ‘Honey, look what I did,'” reasoned the mom of four.

Kyle said she gave that advice to a friend because “I knew that this would ruin their relationship and their life.”

“I can tell you that many, many, many years later, they’re happy together.”

The RHOBH star denies the latest Morgan Wade rumor

Meanwhile, over the years rumors have floated around that Mauricio wasn’t faithful to Kyle, but none of it has been confirmed.

However, amid their separation in 2023 without any explanation about what caused their split, the rumors started again.

This time, it wasn’t just Mauricio being accused of infidelity, but Kyle as well.

Her newfound friendship with Morgan Wade caused a stir in the media despite Kyle’s denials that they were anything more than friends.

Meanwhile, a blind item recently hinted that Morgan and Kyle are ready to go public with their relationship, but the RHOBH star recently denied that.

“That is not true, that blind item is not about me…” said Kyle during an Amazon Live chat. “No, it’s gotta be about somebody else, so I wonder who it is.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.