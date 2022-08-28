Kyle Richards’ daughter stuns in green bikini

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’s first daughter with Mauricio, Alexia Umansky wears a bikini. Pic credit: @alexiaumansky/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards showed her second child, Alexia Umansky, got it from her mama and the proud mother shared shots of the look.

Alexia wore an orange ensemble for a mirror selfie with a green string bikini underneath. Her bikini and tan lines peeked out of the Hermes orange fashionable ensemble.

She secured her long dark locks in a ponytail with a piece of her bangs framing her face.

Alexia accessorized extensively with a pricey gold timepiece, layered necklaces, and a chunky gold bracelet.

The supportive mom wrote, “This beauty,” referencing her daughter.

The post was a nice change after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has taken a particularly dark turn. In lighter news, Alexia, who works for her father at The Agency, will be on streaming screens soon.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Alexia Umansky joins dad Mauricio Umansky for new Netflix series

As reported by Monsters and Critics, a new series is in the works for the Umansky squad.

The series will appear on Netflix in a show format similar to Selling Sunset, which also appears on the streaming giant and features Los Angeles based real estate agents.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The show is tentatively called Buying Beverly Hills, a title quite similar to the original Netflix show, Selling Sunset.

Mauricio and his team of agents will appear on the reality TV show with his step-daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, and daughter, Alexia Umansky.

Mauricio also posted the news in June, sharing, “I’m beyond thrilled to share that @theagencyre is arriving on Netflix in Buying Beverly Hills, coming this fall. I’ll be starring alongside my daughters, @farrahbritt and @alexiaumansky , and a talented group of agents from The Agency in Beverly Hills. Following our agents and clients, the occu-soap highlights the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for details!”

Kyle Richards and Bravo family condemn attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son

This week, Garcelle’s son, 14-year-old son Jax was subject to racially hateful comments at the hands of trolls.

Bravo, who has remained quiet on much of the offscreen happening this year, finally condemned the act in a post shared by many Bravolebrities. Kyle notably laughed earlier in the season with Mauricio, PK, and Dorit, when they learned that Erika Girardi cursed out Garcelle’s son.

Although that infuriated many fans, it seems the latest incident sparked more of a reaction from RHOBH stars than Erika’s verbal assault on Garcelle’s son.

Many Bravo stars agreed that children should be off limits and encouraged trolls, and bots, to leave Garcelle’s teenager alone.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.