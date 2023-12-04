Kyle Richards confirms drastic lifestyle changes were due to depression and anxiety over friend’s suicide

Kyle Richards is having one of her roughest seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that’s saying a lot since she’s been on the show for 13 years.

While people are trying to understand the OG’s drastic lifestyle change, she recently confirmed that the suicide of her close friend led to a period of anxiety and depression.

It also explains her drastic lifestyle change, which has garnered a lot of criticism online and among her castmates.

We’re seeing that play out on the show this season as she continues to get called out for her new sober lifestyle.

Her castmate’s lack of support will no doubt be a major subject at the reunion, but she’ll have to get through the tough season first.

That includes her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, which is already a talking point among costars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Her newfound friendship with country singer Morgan Wade is adding fuel to the fire, which some have deemed as romantic despite her denial.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards suffered depression and anxiety after her friend committed suicide

We’re getting some well-needed insight into what triggered Kyle’s drastic lifestyle change, including her decision to get sober, and it all stemmed from a terrible loss.

In May of 2022, Kyle shared an emotional post about losing her close childhood friend to suicide, and she was hit hard by the tragic loss.

Instagram user @yourbishtherapist shared her intuition about Kyle’s change of attitude, writing, “I believe she experienced depression and anxiety following the suicide of her best friend.”

Kyle reshared the post and added, “Everyone knew I was dealing with this. For whatever reason it wasn’t shown on camera YET. This will be addressed very soon.”

@yourbishtherapist also had some thoughts about Kyle’s issues with Mauricio, noting that after her friend’s death, The Agency founder didn’t provide the emotional support his wife needed.

The RHOBH star reshared that as well and added, “I do believe Moe tried to be there for me. Although, I’m not sure anyone knew exactly how to be.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy are taking things one day at a time

Kyle and Mauricio are still on good terms despite their separation and haven’t made any drastic decisions about their marriage.

The couple lives under one roof with their kids and has yet to file for divorce.

They recently spent Thanksgiving together, and for now, they’re just taking things one day at a time.

Over the weekend, Kyle and Mauricio had a lovely night out with all their girls, Farrah, Sophia, Alexia, and Portia, and they looked like one big happy family.

The Umansky family snapped a stunning group photo with a large Christmas tree as their backdrop, and they were all smiles for the photo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.