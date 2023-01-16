Kyle Richards called the ‘most overrated’ Housewife by this Bravo star

One Bravo star clapped back at Kyle Richards in a recent feud. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Loyal Bravo viewers know that some Housewives love to fight — whether it’s with each other, other Bravolebrities, or even their fans on social media.

The newest feud is between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards and Shahs of Sunset alum Reza Farahan, who are battling on Instagram after Reza’s appearance on the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse Sunday night.

Being shady as usual, Andy asked Reza who he thought was the most overrated Housewife. Apologizing in advance, Reza answered that he felt Kyle Richards was, and also wished that Lisa Vanderpump would return for Season 13.

Kyle, unable to take the critique, clapped back in the comments of an Instagram post, reminding Reza that Shahs of Sunset was canceled and that he was also voted off of his recent stint on a new reality show.

Kyle said she “can’t even be offended,” but she still took the time to comment.

Not one to stay quiet, Reza clapped back at Kyle, saying, “My show was canceled and I was eliminated first, but my sister and all my cast mates still like me.”

RHOBH: Underrated or not, Kyle Richards is here to stay

Even though Andy Cohen confirmed that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on a filming break for the time being, there is no indication that Kyle will not be welcomed back for Season 13. As the only original diamond holder remaining, Kyle is essential to the dynamics in Beverly Hills.

Kyle Richards has been with the franchise since the very first episode, and regardless of her perceived shortcomings, Kyle isn’t going anywhere, according to sources.

Both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins have voluntarily left the show, and the only other Housewife that is confirmed to return is Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Reza Farahan recently starred in a new Peacock reality show

After starring in nine seasons of the Bravo hit show Shahs of Sunset, Reza found himself off TV when the series was canceled in April 2022.

However, the realtor and hair care line founder was given another chance on reality TV when he was asked to join the cast of The Traitors, a competition reality show on Peacock.

The show, which premiered on January 12, takes place in the Scottish Highlands and features a prize of $250,000 for the winner. Ten celebrity contestants and ten ordinary players compete in several challenges, but three of the players are traitors who will try their best to steal or reduce the prize money from others.

Unfortunately, as Kyle mentioned, Reza was the first contestant to be voted off the show. But, he still felt like celebrating with his old boss Andy in the clubhouse!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.