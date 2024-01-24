Kyle Richards blames the media for creating a certain ‘narrative’ about her and Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards’ latest interview will garner some interesting feedback as she opened up about her relationship with Morgan Wade.

In case you’re waiting for an admission of some sort about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the country singer, don’t hold your breath.

Kyle is blaming the media for perpetuating the narrative that she has a romantic relationship with Morgan.

The pair have been spotted together on shopping trips, vacations, and other outings since their friendship became public knowledge. Earlier this month, we also saw photos of them in Mexico for Kyle’s birthday trip.

However, while the focus was on Kyle and Morgan, several other women were on the trip, including the OG’s bestie, Teddi Mellencamp, proving Kyle’s recent point about the media.

Interestingly, the RHOBH star hasn’t done much to quell the rumors, even admittedly playing into them.

In August 2023, the pair had tongues wagging when Kyle starred as Morgan’s love interest in her music video, Fall in Love with Me.

“If they’re gonna talk, might as well give them something to talk about,” reasoned Kyle.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards says the media pushes a certain ‘narrative’ about her and Morgan Wade

The RHOBH star was a guest on Jeff Lewis Live, and not surprisingly, her relationship with Morgan was a topic of conversation.

“She is a group of friends that I lean on, and the media, they only show Morgan,” Kyle explained.

The mom of four noted that she has several close friends, but there are four core people in her friend group, the first people she texts every morning, and Morgan is among them.

“If I’m walking down the street having lunch with them, they’re usually cut out of the photo,” exclaimed Kyle. “Usually, they cut my friends out unless it’s Morgan.”

“That’s the narrative they want, so that’s been the focus,” she added.

Did Kyle and Jeff Lewis resolve their issues?

Meanwhile, one of those people who perpetuated that there was something between Morgan and Kyle was sitting in front of her.

Kyle and Jeff are longtime friends, but the snarky podcast host, known for his off-color remarks and dark sense of humor, took aim at her during the heights of the Morgan Wade rumors.

Jeff called the RHOBH star a “lesbian on Ozempic” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in August 2023.

The 55-year-old was not amused by the remark, and she responded on Amazon Live, saying, “With friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Page Six later reported that the pair squashed their beef after Jeff sent a peace offering, a bouquet of flowers, to Kyle.

She posted the flowers on her Instagram story, writing, “Thank you @jljefflewis 🙏🏼❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.