Kyle Richards attends DWTS as husband Mauricio disappoints with his jive

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been going through a difficult time in their marriage, but that didn’t stop The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star from supporting her husband.

Last night, Mauricio danced his first jive on Dancing with the Stars, and Kyle was reportedly front and center to watch him on the dance floor.

While it was a good first attempt, viewers were not impressed with Mauricio’s moves, and they had a lot to say about the 53-year-old on social media.

The judges weren’t exactly jiving with Mauricio either, and the performance scored 15/30.

Keep in mind, this a new arena for The Agency founder, who seemed a little stiff on the dance floor.

Furthermore, his marriage is on the rocks amid claims that Kyle has been getting cozy with country singer Morgan Wade. Either Way, Mauricio did his best on the dance floor, but was it good enough?

Kyle Richards shows support for her husband Mauricio Umansky on DWTS

Kyle Richards was at the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 premiere last night to show support for her husband.

Mauricio and his partner Emma Slater confidently took the dance floor and jived to One Republic’s I Ain’t Worried.

However, the Bravo star did have a lot to worry about because his score didn’t hit a high note, as the judges gave him a low score.

Mauricio and Emma are in the bottom two, along with Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki. Ultimately, it was Matt and Koko who had to kiss their dreams of snagging the mirrorball trophy goodbye as they were sent home.

That means Mauricio will get another chance to redeem himself, and hopefully, Kyle will continue to show her support as the weeks go on.

The Beverly Hills Housewife has been posting up a storm on social media and urging her 4.2 million Instagram followers to vote for Mauricio.

She posted details of how to vote in an Instagram Story and wrote, “Need your help guys!”

Viewers sound off on Mauricio’s dance moves

A clip of Mauricio’s jive was posted on Instagram, and viewers had a lot to say about his moves.

“Since he’s Mexican, I thought he would have better moves and move those hips 😝,” said one commenter.

“Umm well bless his heart. He tried. Give him a participation trophy,” said someone else.

One person said, “🤭🤭🤭 I see why he was in the bottom 2! 🥴.”

However, Mauricio got some support after his performance as well.

“The jive is a hard dance to start out for someone who never danced before! Team Mauricio!” one person exclaimed.

“He’s handsome and got the moves,” another commenter added.

What did you think of Mauricio’s performance, does he have the moves to win it all?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.