Kyle Richards, Ariana Madix named Reality Stars of the Year — Here’s who else made the list

Kyle Richards’s personal life has been tabloid fodder for a few months, but it has earned her a place on the Reality Stars of the Year list.

Kyle’s newfound friendship with country singer Morgan Wade led to rumors that the two had an intimate relationship.

The rumors went into overdrive when it was revealed that Kyle had separated from her husband, Mauricio Umanksy.

However, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star isn’t the only one whose personal life has helped her to snag a place on the list.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has Scandoval to thank for her ranking on the list after the cheating scandal catapulted her to nationwide fame.

Other familiar faces in the mix are Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, RHONY fan-favorite Jenna Lyons, and Sister Wives star Kody Brown, just to name a few.

“The Original” was the title given to the Beverly Hills OG on Us Weekly’s list of Reality Stars of the Year.

Kyle is the only original cast member on RHOBH, having shown the ups and downs of her life for 13 years.

Season 13 will be one of the most difficult for the 54-year-old as viewers will see how she handles the Morgan Wade affair rumors, plus her marital issues with Mauricio.

Ariana Madix also made the list as “The Breakout” after a year that saw a major low followed by some high points in her career.

She not only snagged a hot new man, but endorsement deals, new business ventures, and movie roles. Ariana captured the hearts of many as she publicly dealt with the pain of being betrayed by her best friend and boyfriend of almost a decade.

Now, Ariana is dancing her troubles away on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where she is a frontrunner to take home the mirrorball trophy.

Who else made the list of Reality Stars of the Year?

As for the other reality TV stars who made the list, well, there’s Kody Brown, who’s been getting bashed left and right by Sister Wives fans for the way he treated his wives.

Three of the women have left him in the dust, and his title on the list, “The Antihero,” is quite fitting.

On a brighter note, the newest reality TV star on the block, The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner, was dubbed as “The Inspiration.”

Others who made the cut are Below Deck Down Under captain Jason Chambers, who snagged the title of “The Guardian,” while Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset was called “The Spitfire.”

Survivor turned Big Brother star Cirie Fields got “The Mastermind,” RHONY newbie Jenna Lyons was “The Gatecrasher,” while Sasha Colby from RuPaul’s Drag Race was named “The Changemaker.”

Rounding out the list was a two-for-one deal — Love is Blind couple Beth and Tiffany Brown, who got the title “The Success Story.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c on Bravo.