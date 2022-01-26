Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have sold the Bel-Air mansion Sutton Stracke was renting on RHOBH

Kyle Richards’ Bel-Air home sold. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has finally sold her Bel-Air home, which has been on and off the market for five years. This time around, the house sold in only 11 days back on the market. The 6,229 square foot estate was sold for $6.1 million, and the asking price was $6.495 million.

The home, bought by Richards and Umansky in 2011, includes an office, theater, pool and spa, sports court, and more. The house was listed by The Agency, which Umansky owns. Kyle’s daughters, Alexia and Farrah, were the listing agents.

Alexia posted in July 2021 that she was the listing agent on the home, but it was quickly taken off the market so repairs could be made to the home after a renter moved out.

Kyle Richards said friend Sutton Stracke was a great tenant

RHOBH Housewife and friend of Kyle, Sutton Stracke, rented the home in November 2020, while Sutton’s new home was under construction. Sutton lived in the home until August 2021, paying $20,000 per month in rent. While Sutton was living in the house, viewers disliked Kyle’s “tacky” comments about Sutton residing in her home.

While Kyle said Sutton was a great tenant, she made digs at her friend in several episodes. Viewers were turned off by the way Kyle was reminding everyone that it was her house and Sutton was just an occupant. After a visit, Kyle quipped about how different the home looks than when she lived there.

But Sutton had no complaints, saying Kyle and Mauricio were the “sweetest landlords,” and forgave her when she almost burned their house down during a fireplace accident. Sutton joked, “I think she is ready for me to go.”

Where did Kyle Richards move?

Kyle and her family moved to an $8.2 million home in Encino, known as the Smokey Robinson Estate. The home is 10,600 square feet has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and several balconies. There is also a 1,600 square-foot guesthouse, a mini-golf course, and a gazebo in the garden.

The Encino mansion made news when it was robbed in 2018, where more than $1 million in jewelry and handbags were taken as she and her family vacationed in Aspen, Colorado.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sutton moved into her $5.35 million Bel-Air home in January 2022, after over a year of renovations.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.