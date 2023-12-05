The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are doing well going into the final night of Dancing With the Stars.

Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage troubles are playing out on Season 13 of RHOBH.

There are clearly issues between them as every interaction appears uncomfortable and awkward on the show.

Despite how it looks on-screen, Kyle has given an update that bodes well for them during the holiday season.

On Monday, TMZ caught up with the reality TV star when she was out running errands.

After a drama-filled few weeks where Kyle was not happy with Mauricio hanging with his DWTS partner Emma Slater, things are looking up.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are ‘getting along’ ahead of DWTS finale

The estranged couple spent Thanksgiving together with their four daughters, Farrah, Sophia, Alexia, and Portia, and were spotted having family time at The Grove over the holiday weekend.

In the video from TMZ, Kyle admitted that the entire family, including Mauricio, will spend Christmas together, too.

When asked about how things are between Kyle and Mauricio, the RHOBH star replied, “Good enough to be at The Grove.” Kyle went on to add that they are “getting along” right now.

However, regarding whether they would stay married, Kyle was evasive. The Bravo personality basically said it’s a wait-and-see type of thing, not just for fans but for her and Mau.

Kyle’s update comes as Mauricio plans to return to the ballroom for the DWTS finale alongside Emma. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn’t comment on whether she will be by Mauricio’s side at the finale.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards under fire over marriage woes

On RHOBH at Kyle’s dinner party, she tried talking to Sutton Stracke but got nowhere. Back with the group, Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais put Kyle in the hot seat about her marriage.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle defends buying herself a new ring, while some of the ladies insinuated that Mauricio cheated. It’s very uncomfortable, and the situation isn’t the only crazy thing going down on the show.

Denise Richards made her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills only to have fans blast her for being a hot mess at the dinner party.

Kyle Richards has given an update on where she stands with Mauricio Umansky these days. She isn’t the only one speaking out on the topic. Last week, Kathy Hilton broke her silence and got emotional speaking about it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednessdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays 8/7c on ABC.