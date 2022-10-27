Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley talk future of the sisters’ feud after rough RHOBH season

Kyle and Dorit are answering burning RHOBH fan questions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are talking about the future of the sisters’ feud after a rough Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It’s been a doozy of a season for both Dorit and Kyle, which included a lot of feuding with the other ladies in the cast.

As Season 12 winds down with the final part of the reunion show, RHOBH fans have many questions.

One has to do with the relationship between Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton, which has been fractured due to accusations Lisa Rinna made about Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen.

The three had an uncomfortable exchange on the show, with Kyle standing her ground against Lisa speaking badly about her sister in the finale. Fans expect the reunion’s final hour to be explosive as the teaser had Kyle in tears and the sisters barely speaking again.

So, will this feud turn into another situation as RHONJ has with Teresa Giudice and Melissa and Joe Gorga?

What did Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley say about the sisters’ feud?

Dorit and Kyle were spotted together at Craig’s in West Hollywood for a fun night out when they were asked about the feud. After all, it’s not the first time Kyle has not been on speaking terms with her sister Kathy or Kim Richards.

The saying time heals all wounds appears to apply in this case. At least, that’s what Dorit thinks. When asked if the sisters could resolve their problems, Dorit and Kyle joked, “Which feud” because there are so many on coming from the show right now.

However, then Kyle walked away as Dorit quickly responded, “Aw, sisters will always make up.”

Recently there was a baby shower for Kim Richards’ daughter Brooke Wiederhorn, which Kyle helped plan but did not attend the event.

Kathy was in attendance, as was her daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild. The latter shared a photo of her, her sister Paris Hilton, Kim’s daughters Brooke and Whitney Davis, and Kyle’s daughters Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky.

Kyle Richards ready to put RHOBH Season 12 behind her

Ahead of the reunion show, Kyle thanked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans for their support amid a challenging season. She also admitted that she’s learning, growing, and ready to move on from the season.

Kyle Richards was in good spirits when she attended BravoCon a couple of weeks ago, even with her sister Kathy Hilton in attendance. However, Kathy did skip the RHOBH panel.

Their relationship was strained after filming the reunion show. However, Kyle has insisted it’s important to her that her family heal and move forward as her daughter Farrah plans to get married next year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.