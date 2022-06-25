Kyle Richards ‘aging backwards’ in new RHOBH confessional look

Kyle Richards posts a confessional selfie that is simply stunning. Pic credit: Bravo

The OG of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, is known for her glam, fashion, and effortless beauty. Viewers have seen her look evolve throughout the 12 seasons she has been a Housewife, and fans have loved to see her progression.

She is also a fashionista, and has had two stores – Kyle by Alene Too, and now Kyle x Shahida, which specializes in luxury loungewear.

Kyle loves to experiment with her looks, and her new confessional RHOBH photo proves she can make any look work. Even fellow Bravolebrities dropped in to tell Kyle how gorgeous she was, and you could tell Kyle was feeling herself.

Kyle Richards sports a sunny summer look in a confessional

“Orange you glad it’s summer??” Kyle captioned her latest Instagram photo. She is rocking a vibrant orange satin bustier and blazer, made by Alice + Olivia, and the ensemble retails for $770.

Kyle is also rocking an amazing bejewled owl necklace from Siena Jewelry, and large hoop earrings by Melinda Maria Jewelry. Her jewelry perfectly accentuated her summer tan, which she likely got on one of her amazing vacations she takes with her huge family throughout the year.

Kyle was also sure to shout out her glam squad, which no Housewife can survive without! She sported a full, curly hair look, done by hair stylist to the reality stars, Prince Angel. Kyle completed the look with flawless makeup done by another famous style artist, Pamela Brogardi, who has worked with many reality stars and Housewives.

Famous Bravo stars dropped in the comments to hype up Kyle’s gorgeous look. RHOD stars Steph Hollman and Brandi Redmond, Kenya Moore from RHOA, Kyle’s friend Garcelle Beauvais, and stylist Brad Goreski all loved Kyle’s summer moment.

Kyle has admitted to changing her look over the years

In an industry where women are constantly using surgery to change their looks to stay young, Kyle certainly feels the pressure to keep up.

She has admitted to having two nose surgeries – one by choice in 2006, and another in 2020 after breaking her nose on the set of Halloween Kills. She also revealed that she had liposuction done in 2012 and said that after having four kids, she needed help getting rid of some stubborn love handles.

Kyle has also been open with getting fillers like Botox throughout the years, lasers and plasma injections in her face as well. Kyle has experimented with lip fillers, and got veneers in 2021 from famous cosmetic dentist Dr. Apa.

Most recently, Andy Cohen accidentally spilled the tea on WWHL that Kyle got a breast reduction, after years of having natural breasts. She said her goal was to never have to wear a bra again!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.