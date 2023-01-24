Kyle Richards admits she is taking a ‘step back’ from her RHOBH castmates

Kyle Richards is the longest-running Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, and Season 12 was her most challenging season yet after the explosive drama with her older sister, Kathy Hilton.

For the first time in Housewives history, the reunion ended with a tearful goodbye, and Kyle didn’t participate in the closing toast with her castmates as she left the stage crying.

Housewives shows typically resume filming right after the reunion taping, but Bravo chief Andy Cohen announced in November that the show will be on a hiatus, with no date when filming will start back up.

This break has given Kyle time to lay low after a tumultuous season, and now she admits that she has had limited contact with her fellow diamond holders.

In a recent Amazon Live video, Kyle said that she has taken a step back from the ladies of Beverly Hills and has been focusing on “doing her own thing” since wrapping up the last season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noticeable in the video, she did not mention Kathy, which leads fans to wonder if the two are still on the outs or if they have made any progress in repairing their friendship and sisterhood.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards said she’s ‘not seeing a lot of people’ from the show

When asked if she had been hanging out with her castmates, Kyle revealed she had to “take a little step back since the reunion” and has only talked to them over the phone or text, but not in person.

Kyle said she had been texting with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, messaged with now former Housewife Lisa Rinna, and still talks to BFF Dorit Kemsley. Admitting that the last season “was not really fun” for her, Kyle said she has not seen many people, but she does remain active on social media with friends not related to the cast, like RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp and longtime friend Faye Resnick.

Kyle is currently vacationing in Mexico with a group of friends, so she is still living her best life and enjoying her hiatus but separating herself from the world of Housewives.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have not spoken since the Season 12 reunion

Kyle’s husband of 27 years and Housewives regular, Mauricio Umansky, appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live to promote his new show, Buying Beverly Hills. Host Andy Cohen asked Mau if Kyle and Kathy had mended fences, and his answer saddened Bravo fans.

“Well, I mean, the truth is that they have really not spoken since all of this has gone down, and I’m just being super supportive of Kyle,” he admitted. Mauricio added that he hopes the families will one day get back together.

Final casting decisions have not been announced for Season 13, but viewers have no reason to doubt that Kathy will return as a friend-of, and fans will get to see if the sisters can get back on track once more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.