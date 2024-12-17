Kyle Ponderosa video: Survivor 47 castaway shares his story

Survivor 47 released a new Ponderosa video from former castaway Kyle Ostwald.

Kyle became a new Survivor Challenge Beast during Season 47, endearing him to many fans.

Winning those challenges also made Kyle a threat, so various players sought to remove him.

Kyle finished in eighth place, with Day 20 marking his last as a player. He then became the fourth member of the jury.

Some fans feel Kyle could be invited to Survivor 50, where he could face other people who can dominate challenges.

But the Survivor 50 cast won’t be introduced for a while.

Two more new seasons arrive before the Survivor 50 start date.

Kyle Ostwald shares his Ponderosa video with the world

“Greetings from the challenge beast,” reads the caption of a new Instagram post.

The Survivor Instagram page shared Kyle Ostwald’s Ponderosa video, where he reacts to being voted off and speaks about his time in Fiji.

“Hi everybody. I’m Kyle. I’m here at Ponderosa feeling well-rested and, super full,” Kyle begins his video.

Kyle speaks about being “threatening” to others because he was a “challenge beast” in the game. He also predicted that Sam Phalen would be the Survivor 47 winner.

Check out Kyle’s Ponderosa video and leave a comment with your thoughts on Kyle. Should he be invited back for future seasons?

Survivor fans react to Kyle’s video

Many Survivor fans left Kyle supportive comments on the Ponderosa video.

“Kyle , you won everybody’s hearts ! class act all the way to the end ! ❤️,” wrote one fan.

“Kyle was just a great addition to the Survivor cast! Great attitude and heart and it’s really nice to get away from the white collar casting of the new era,” posted another Survivor viewer.

“If he lowered his threat level by not winning early on and focused on the relationships more he would’ve been an afterthought. Learn from it next time you’re out there :),” someone else opined.

Kyle’s fans love him on Survivor. Pic credit: @SurvivorCBS/Instagram

