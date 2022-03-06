Kristina Shirley updates fans on husband Gary’s recovery, Amber Portwood praises her as a ‘great nurse’

Gary Shirley underwent carpal tunnel surgery and his wife Kristina updated their fans on his recovery. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley recently underwent carpal tunnel surgery and his wife Kristina Shirley updated their fans on his recovery.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Gary’s ex, Amber Portwood, wished her baby daddy well ahead of his surgery.

Gary shared a post with his fans before he went under the knife where Amber commented, “Praying for you buddy! No worries you’re strong you got this!”

Teen Mom OG star Kristina Shirley updates fans after Gary’s surgery

Now that Gary’s surgery is complete, his wife Kristina took to Instagram to let her fans know how Gary was doing at home.

“Today @itsgarytime had his bilateral endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery,” Kristina captioned her post. “His surgery went as planned thankfully. He was entertainment for the Doctors, Nurses and staff to say the least 😂”

She continued, “He’s back home now and resting. I feel like I’ve got a baby boy to take care of and nurse back to health. 🤍💙”

In the post, Kristina shared three pics from Gary’s day of surgery. In the first slide, Kristina and Gary posed for a selfie while Gary laid in his hospital bed.

The second snap showed Gary in his recovery room post-surgery, giving a double thumbs-up to the camera with a big smile. Both of his wrists were bandaged in the pic but he seemed to be in good spirits.

A last photo showed Gary at home, posing for another picture while he held ice packs on both of his wrists. Some of Gary’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion castmates stopped by the comment section to let him know they were glad he’s okay.

Amber Portwood praises ‘great nurse’ Kristina Shirley

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG wrote, “Yay glad he’s ok.”

Pic credit: @kristina_shirley3/Instagram

Gary’s ex and first baby mama, Amber Portwood, also wished Gary well and praised his wife Kristina in the process.

“You sure do @kristina_shirley3,” Amber wrote. “Thank you for my goofy pic earlier lol but he has a great nurse to take care of him and some little helpers too🤗🙏❤.”

Amber’s well wishes for Gary and praise for Kristina is a welcome change that Teen Mom viewers have longed to see. Amber and Gary haven’t always had a smooth co-parenting relationship and Amber has butted heads with Kristina over the years concerning her role in her daughter Leah’s life.

Amber and Kristina recently appeared together on Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, a shockingly pleasant surprise to viewers.

Earlier this year, Amber spoke about her improved relationship with Kristina. “She’s a sweetheart,” Amber said of Kristina. “You know, Gary and her, we do have a good relationship today. I love it.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.