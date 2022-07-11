Kristin Cavallari teases Stephen Colletti reunion

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have reunited for a podcast about Laguna Beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/ HollywoodNewsWire.co/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

“Let’s go baaaack, back to the beginning…” If you’re a millennial who grew up at the height of Laguna Beach fame, then you’ve probably heard that song in your head.

Now, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, 2 points on one of the most infamous love triangles from the early aughts (hint: the other member was Lauren Conrad), have sat down for a podcast and are dishing all the details on their relationship and everything we missed from behind-the-scenes. Of course, this was back in the day before reality shows became entirely too scripted.

Kristin Cavallari posted previews from an upcoming podcast with Stephen Colletti

Kristin posted a couple of previews for the podcast, titled Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, to her Instagram.

In the first post, a trailer for the podcast, Kristin and Stephen were seen walking into an office. Kristin was wearing a white crop top with green trousers. Her blonde locks were down in her trademark beach waves and she wore a cross-body beige purse. She carried an iced coffee as she confidently walked, holding a pink folder.

Stephen wore a simple black t-shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers and it looked as if his style hadn’t changed much from when he was in his teens on Laguna Beach.

The pair looked as if no time had passed at all as they were seen chatting away, making their way to the podcast filming. A scene from the beach was shown and then a scene in which Kristin and Stephen hugged in what appeared to be the Dear Media offices.

In later scenes, old photos of Kristin and Stephen that were presumably taken back in high school were shown. They were then both seen behind microphones as they prepared to film an episode of the podcast. A date then appeared on screen, alerting fans that the first episode would be out on July 19.

Kristin posted a second more in-depth trailer for the podcast

On Monday, Kristin posted a second more in-depth trailer in which parts of the episode can be heard. Stephen is heard saying, “Don’t drink tequila on camera in Mexico,” and Kristin is heard saying in response, “Yeah, a lot of things came out of my mouth and I’m like, ‘Why did I need to say that?'”

The pair are seen taking promotional pictures for the podcast, with Kristin wearing a white crop top and unbuttoned denim jeans.

Kristin is later seen saying, “There’s moments we’re not proud of,” and Stephen adds, “Do I have some regrets? I can think of a couple.”

Kristin says the pair will break down the scenes they were in from Laguna Beach, as well as how they were edited.

It’s sure to be a fantastic listen for those who were fans of Laguna Beach or The Hills.