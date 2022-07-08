Kristin Cavallari straddles and makes out with Tyler Cameron, rolls around in bed

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron got close on the set of new Uncommon James campaign video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron got hot and heavy recently, but it was unfortunately just a campaign for Kristin’s jewelry brand, Uncommon James. They recently released their new collection, Untamed.

The video is set in an old-western style location with old trains and lots and lots of cowboy boots and tassels. In the opening scene, Kristin hugs Tyler with her arms wrapped around his head, running her fingers through his hair, so as to display her rings.

In the next shot, Kristin is seen waking up in a white dress, and later walking up a hill with her hair blowing in the breeze after an outfit change into a brown dress.

For his part, Tyler sat on an old, red train with his huge biceps on display as he wound up rope looking every inch the fan-favorite from The Bachelorette.

Two women are seen and heard singing a sexy, jazz-sounding song, with Kristin smiling as her necklaces are on display.

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron got very close as they filmed the Uncommon James campaign

The pair later got close, putting their heads together as Kristin rubbed Tyler’s chest and stared at him seductively. The camera panned around them as they looked like they were in the throes of a passionate love.

Tyler and Kristin later party together, taking shots and dancing as if they’re clearly headed for the bedroom afterward.

In a very intimate display, Tyler picked Kristin up and set her up high as she straddled him and ran her hands through his hair.

The pair later gets married and are then shown in a raunchy scene, naked, on a white bed in the desert imitating having sex.

Kristin and Tyler were seen getting flirtatious behind the scenes

Kristin is known as the flirty girl from Laguna Beach, so it’s definitely questionable as to whether or not anything was going on between the pair behind the scenes.

The duo was seen in an Instagram video flirting on set as they took shots and recreated the lift scene from Dirty Dancing.

Kristin wore white sweatpants, a cropped white t-shirt, a cowgirl hat, and no shoes as she ran towards Tyler who lifted her into the air. Tyler wore a simple black t-shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.

Kristin started to fall and he brought her back down, grabbing on to her stomach as they laughed.

On top of the video, Kristin wrote, “This is what happens when you take real tequila shots while filming.”

At the bottom, she wrote, “Lucky to be alive honestly [cry laughing emoji].”

Perhaps fiction will become reality sometime soon and Kristin and Tyler will get together?