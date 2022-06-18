Kristin Cavallari sparks complaints with string bikini drinking

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari didn’t take long to gather support as a troll swooped in to criticize her latest Instagram update.

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, showed off her summer-ready bikini body for her 4.3 million followers yesterday, posing in a classy and stringy swimwear and pants look and chilling with some Friday wine. The hate received likes, but it likewise saw fans jumping in to defend the former MTV star.

Kristin Cavallari criticized in weekend bikini look

The photo showed the Uncommon James founder enjoying some downtime as the weekend approached.

Kristin posed seated on a white chair, indoors, and cocking her head to the side with a knowing smile as she held a glass of chilled wine and went mismatched in a peep-hole bikini top in black, plus a fuzzy and multicolor pair of sweatpants.

Showing off her cleavage, abs, and golden tan, the Very Cavallari star wrote:

“Forever a beach girl,” adding in a Malibu, CA geo-tag.

While plenty of likes came in as over 48,000 fans sent the thumbs-up, one user wasn’t impressed. “Weird. And we’re supposed to respect women. Nice outfit,” they wrote. Seven others like the reply, but way more came in to slam the OP.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Grow up little girl!” one fan retorted. Another told the troll to “shut up,” with a third merely writing, “Loser.” The post also gained a like from The Hills star Heidi Montag.

Comments to Kristin Cavallari’s photo. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin is having the last laugh overall, though. She’s built herself an empire since starring in a series of reality shows and is now CEO of her Uncommon James jewelry brand, plus Little James clothing and 2021-dropped Uncommon Beauty. The ex to Jay Cutler has also been making headlines for looking so good after three kids – in 2021, she opened up to Us Weekly to talk diet and exercise.

Kristin Cavallari reveals she eats butter

“For so many years in my early 20s, I was all or nothing. I have the best relationship I’ve ever had with food and health because I’ve let go of a lot of that control. It’s about consistency — just keep showing up,” she said. Also dishing on what she eats and very much bucking the dairy-free trends sweeping Hollywood, the reality favorite continued:

“The way I eat is a lifestyle. Organic as often as possible, tons of veggies, meat, nuts and seeds, complex carbs like buckwheat soba noodles, berries, tons of fat — I even eat butter.” Kristin also divulged cooking for kids Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon, all shared with ex Jay.