Kristin Cavallari shows some leg in white minidress while on vacation

Kristin Cavallari enjoyed a day on a boat, showing some leg in Turks and Caicos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dylan Lujano/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life, lounging on a boat and enjoying the summer weather with her three sons on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The Very Cavallari star posted an Instagram photo of herself lying on a boat in a white minidress that was used as a cover-up for her bikini.

Kristin Cavallari wore a white cover-up over her black bikini on a boat

The dress was slightly see-through, featuring a halter-neck and lined pattern. Kristin paired it with a beige bucket hat and sunglasses, while her long, lean legs were of course on display.

Growing up in Laguna Beach, The Hills alum is no stranger to the beach or hanging out on boats, though she now lives on a sprawling estate in Nashville, Tennessee, so a vacation on the water may have been just what she needed.

Kristin’s photo received over 26k likes, and she captioned it with some beach themed emojis, including a sun.

The mom of 3 was taking her kids, Camden Jack, Saylor James, and Jaxon Wyatt, on vacation, though there was no sign of her ex-husband Jay Cutler, whom she split from in April 2020.

Kristin posted multiple photos from the trip, including an adorable shot with her kids

The Uncommon James founder posted more photos from her trip with the boys just yesterday, laughing in an Instagram shot as two of her sons kissed her on each cheek. She captioned the adorable shot, “My favorite boys,” as she stood in a lake with a beige hat and wearing a bikini.

Kristin’s photo received over 45k likes, and a comment from fellow Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler, who wrote, “Amazing!!! Have the best time!! [praising hands emojis].”

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Over on her Instagram Stories, Kristin shared multiple shots from the trip, including a selfie wearing the same white bikini cover-up with sunglasses.

Pic credit: @kristicavallari/Instagram

In another selfie, she shed her cover-up to reveal a barely-there, black string bikini and let her hair go in natural beach waves. She was still wearing her sunglasses and held a delicious looking cold beer in her hand.

On top of the photo, she wrote, “That wild saltwater hair,” as she sat in front of a clear blue sky on the same boat.

Pic credit: @kristicavallari/Instagram

Kristin wore a stunning white crop-top with a skirt

In her last Instagram Story, Kristin looked as if she was posing in front of a mirror in a hotel room, wearing a sexy vacation outfit. She wore a white crop top, revealing a bit of her stomach and paired it with a long, striped skirt that was cinched in on one side with ruffles.

Pic credit: @kristicavallari/Instagram

Her hair looked stylish as always in a straight bob, and her makeup was super glam; perhaps she was on her way to dinner?