Kristin Cavallari says she hired Tyler Cameron to kiss her ‘to get press’ and ‘it worked’

Kristin Cavallari reveals some news about her and Tyler Cameron’s photoshoot. Pic credit: ABC

A few weeks back, there was major speculation by Bachelor Nation fans when a photoshoot between Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron got steamy and full of PDA.

While both Kristin and Tyler denied any rumors that they were dating, hooking up, or starting a relationship, fans were still hopeful.

Both indicated that they are great friends and enjoy each other’s company. Kristin had stated that she had just hired Tyler to model and promote her jewelry line.

However, it seems like maybe Kristin hired Tyler for more than just publicity for her company Uncommon James.

What else did Kristin Cavallari just reveal about her and Tyler Cameron’s steamy photoshoot?

Recently, during an interview as a guest on The Bellas podcast with SiriusXM’s co-hosts Brie and Nikki Bella, she stated, “I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box.’”

Kristin further admitted that their kiss and PDA were, in fact, professional and she only wanted to create some fanfare for herself and her business.

The former star of The Hills had nothing but fantastic things to say about the prior Bachelorette contestant as she declared, “He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet … I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him.”

While Kristin loved working with Tyler, she made sure to say that there will be no future romance between them. However, she definitely didn’t hate the steamy make-out session the duo had. In fact, Kristin exclaimed, “He’s a very good kisser.”

The two had been seen not only kissing but also Kristin had posted a photo of her with her legs wrapped around Tyler as he held her to him.

After the photoshoot, fans were all over social media, gushing about a possible romance and making predictions about the relationship between Kristin and Tyler.

Kristin’s past before her photoshoot with Tyler

While Kristin used to be married to Jay Cutler, NFL quarterback, the two split back in April of 2020, despite having three children together.

Kristin, even though she has been working hard on herself and putting a lot of effort and time into her business, has gone on a few dates since the divorce.

While it sounds like Kristin and Tyler’s relationship is strictly platonic, Kristin sure did get what she wanted out of the photoshoot and PDA … a loud buzz focused on her. To watch the podcast segment of The Bellas with Kristin Cavallari, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.