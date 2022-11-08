Kristin Cavallari stuns on the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari looked incredible in a crop top.

She posed in the fitness outfit to show her support for the popular brand Kroma Wellness.

She did day two of one of the company’s five-day routines and promoted the brand without being paid to give them a shoutout.

The actress wore a blue crop top and a pair of black leggings.

She kept it simple with a thin gold necklace and wore her hair down in a side part.

From her plunging tops to her bikini looks, Kristin has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Kristin Cavallari’s red carpet look

A few weeks ago, Kristin attended the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas. And she did not disappoint.

The actress posed on the red carpet in a gold bejeweled little black dress, showing off her toned legs.

She complemented it with a pair of black heels and a matching small clutch bag and curled her hair.

Her natural makeup look was done by celebrity makeup artist Robert Sesnek, who has also worked with Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Holt.

Kristin Cavallari’s new beauty line

From appearing in reality shows to her successful acting career, Kristin has also added being an entrepreneur to this list. In 2017, she launched her own company, Uncommon James, which has everything from crop tops to gold hoop earrings.

Last year, she expanded her brand by creating Uncommon Beauty, a skincare line.

The reality star recently opened up about what caused her to start the new collection and why they started off with only five products.

In an interview with Byrdie, she said, “I know what works really well for my skin and what doesn’t. From there, my team and I put together a list of items that we wanted to create. We ultimately decided to launch Uncommon Beauty with five core products that serve as the foundation for the perfect skincare routine.”

Kristin even shared that she prefers skincare over makeup. “To be honest, I’m not a big makeup girl. I love getting all dolled up to do press or walk the red carpet, but in my day-to-day life, I’m minimal.”

The company has not yet released any additional products aside from the five they debuted with.

Uncommon Beauty is currently only sold on the company’s online website. Kristin has not announced whether or not she is planning to expand it to stores. Uncommon James has a physical store in Nashville, Tennesse.