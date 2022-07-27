Kristin Cavallari goes braless in barely there spandex minidress with chest cut outs

Kristin Cavallari strutted her stuff in a neon orange spandex dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-Nelson

Kristin Cavallari showed that being a mom doesn’t mean you can’t still be totally sexy as she showed her stuff in a mirror selfie over the weekend.

She stood in her very white bedroom as she struck a pose with her hand on her jutted-out hip, smiling confidently in the direction of her phone.

Kristin wore a neon orange spandex minidress that clearly required no bra, as it featured a very unique neckline.

The dress was incredibly short, barely covering her modesty, and the chest was in a bikini shape as it cupped her breasts in a flattering way.

She accessorized with a pair of neon orange, matching strappy heels and a couple of gold bracelets which were probably from her own jewelry line, Uncommon James.

The former Laguna Beach star looked beautifully bronzed as if she had laid out in the sun all weekend, and her trademark blonde hair was styled in beach waves.

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti launch Laguna Beach podcast

Kristin has been very busy as of late, though more so in flirting than business, as she and her high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti have been recording a podcast together.

The pair got together to record Back to the Beach, a podcast in which they rewatch old episodes of Laguna Beach and talk about all the behind-the-scenes details viewers didn’t get to see.

With both Kristin and Stephen apparently single, they got super flirty, including in promos for the podcast. They recently filmed a game of Sip or Spill, and some of the questions raised eyebrows.

Kristin and Stephen admitted to making out just a year and a half ago

Kristin even admitted to the fact that they went on a date a year and a half ago while she was visiting Laguna Beach with her kids and that they made out after a few drinks.

It’s sure to send fans of the former couple into a frenzy, especially those who were always Team Kristin over Team Lauren.

Kristin looked sensational while filming the game, wearing a tight black tanktop tucked into denim mom jeans and a delicate gold necklace.

Her blonde beach waves were parted to the side, and her makeup looked fairly dark, with a light pink lip.

Kristin and Stephen revealed not all Laguna Beach castmates were friends

It looked as if Kristin wore the same jeans with a white button-down shirt in an Instagram photo, advertising the podcast on the day it came out. She and Stephen were seen holding red solo cups as they laughed together.

She captioned the photo, “Throwing it back to the red solo cups today 🤣 (IYKYK) Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast is out today! Link in bio to listen but you can find it anywhere you get your podcasts. CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR WHAT YOU ALL THINK 🤍.”

As for some of the revelations from the podcast, the pair clarified that many of their castmates weren’t even friends with each other in real life, though they were expected to film scenes together for the show.

And that whole love triangle between Stephen, Kristin, and Lauren Conrad? Stephen claimed the whole storyline made him “uncomfortable,” and he didn’t like being portrayed as a player.