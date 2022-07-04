Kristin Cavallari gives rear view after talking weight gain

Kristin Cavallari posted a rear view in a bikini while on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari was clearly in the mood for showing off her curves, posting a picture of herself in the water while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

The Uncommon James founder posted an Instagram Story in which she was seen leaning against a raft in the water with her butt sticking up.

She wore a black bikini bottom that looked to be a thong, with a matching black bikini top.

Kristin protected herself against the strong sun with a beige bucket hat as she lounged in the refreshing lake.

Kristin Cavallari posted shots from Turks and Caicos

The Laguna Beach alum has been on an exciting vacation with her kids, lounging on boats and swimming in the pool. It’s the kind of vacation that makes followers sigh with envy as they take the bus home from work.

Kristin shared multiple Instagram Stories and posts with her 4.4 million followers, which include Bachelor Nation alums like Becca Kufrin, and Tyler Cameron, as well as former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr and Juliette Porter from Siesta Key.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin posted a photo to Instagram in a short, white swimsuit cover up with a halter neck as she laid on a boat with a beige bucket hat and sunglasses. Her lean legs looked absolutely stunning and silky smooth as she pointed her toes for the pic.

She captioned the shot, which received over 28k likes with a sun emoji, naturally.

Kristin has been busy enjoying family time as well, as she posted an Instagram photo with her sons. The boys gave her a kiss on the cheek, and she captioned the photo, “My favorite boys,” which got over 48k likes.

Kristin recently revealed she gained weight after becoming healthier

It’s a big deal for The Hills star to post a photo of her backside, as she revealed in an Instagram photo that she struggled with her figure due to stress, and has since gained some weight after starting to take better care of herself.

She posted a shot of her butt in a bikini as she stood on a balcony overlooking the water and two more photos in which she had a much skinnier frame.

She wrote in the caption, “I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress.”

She concluded, “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.”