Kris Jenner worried Blac Chyna would kill Rob Kardashian after she put a gun to his head

While Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a history together as boyfriend and girlfriend and later an engaged couple, the duo are no longer together and haven’t been for years.

Kris got on the witness stand to discuss an incident between Rob and Chyna back in December of 2016, when Chyna allegedly choked, hit, and then pointed a gun at Rob’s head.

What happened between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna according to the Kardashians and Kris Jenner?

Kris feared for her son Rob’s life after the alleged altercation, and as traumatic as that was for her, she had just lived through Kim being robbed at gunpoint just two months before Rob’s incident.

According to the Kardashian family, “Chyna attacked Rob that night and into the following morning, strangling him with a cell phone charging cord, hitting him with a metal rod, and pointing a gun at his head in what Kris viewed as an attempt to kill her son, according to her testimony.”

While on the stand, Kris exclaimed, “She put a gun to his head … and I had to get over that.” As she gave her statement, Kris got emotional as she motioned having a gun pointed at her own head and thinking about what Rob had to go through.

She went on to say, “I was traumatized … to have another one of my children have a gun [pulled on them].”

What did Blac Chyna have to say about the whole ordeal?

Chyna, on the other hand, came back and “denied the allegations, saying that while she did hold the cord around his neck ‘jokingly,’ she was not trying to ‘strangle him’ and that she did not point the gun – which she said was unloaded – at Rob’s head.”

She later stated that she only raised the gun up next to him, facing up, while on FaceTime. Chyna again said it was not with malicious intent and that she was only trying to be funny.

Kris clapped back against Chyna’s explanation

However, Kris did not find any humor whatsoever in the entire situation. She declared, “The gun pulled at my son’s head is not a joke … You don’t forget something like that … It’s not a joke.”

Kris also revealed that Rob was terrified for his life and honestly thought he was going to die.

When it came to Kris’ cross-examination, she was asked about the text messages in which she called Blac Chyna a “b***h,” and she owned up to the text and claimed, “I said it in anger … It’s not my proudest moment.”

Rob and Chyna’s history

Rob and Blac Chyna have a child together, complicating things even more. Dream, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, has gone through a lot with the controversy between her parents and dad’s family.

One of Rob’s biggest advocates is his mom, the famous Kris Jenner. Meanwhile, Blac Chyna blames the whole Kardashian family for the demise of her and Rob’s reality show, Rob & Chyna. Moreover, she is trying to get millions of dollars in damages from Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

It looks like a reconciliation between the Kardashian/Jenner family and Blac Chyna will not happen anytime soon … if ever. For now, Kardashian/Jenner fans just hope that the ex-couple’s little girl, Dream, is ok through all of this drama.

